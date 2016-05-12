Station Highlights
The Bird is the Word Store
Photo of the Day
Morning Edition Interviews
Enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace open
Discussion about end-of-life decisions
Meet kittens and learn about dog and cat care
Southeast News
Halibut commission meeting underway in BC
Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit
Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales
National News
Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular
Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. more
Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?
Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might. more
For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada
Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. more
Local News
School activities — how much funding?
City Council to discuss port improvement ideas
Troopers seek information on Hydaburg theft
Intervention plan in the works for struggling kids
Meet Ketchikan’s new library director
Community Reports
First City Players Report
Craig Parks and Recreation
Arts Council Report
