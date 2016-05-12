New manager wants 10% overall budget cut, to start New manager wants 10% overall budget cut, to start

If the Ketchikan Gateway Borough maintains its current spending levels, it faces a projected $1 million deficit this year, and with no changes will pretty much run out of money by 2022. New Borough Manager Ruben Duran told the Borough Assembly Friday that, with that in mind, he’s directed borough departments to cut general fund spending by 10 percent, to see how much that affects services. He … more

Land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress Land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress

A springtime view of Deer Mountain. (KRBD file photo by Leila Kheiry) With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain. A joint statement Thursday from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Don Young announced that companion bil … more

New Museum Director arrives in Ketchikan New Museum Director arrives in Ketchikan

Lee Gray Ketchikan’s new museum director, Dr. Lee Gray, arrived in the First City recently, and started work Monday. document.createElement('audio'); http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/11Gray_web.mp3 Gray is originally from Minnesota and most recently worked as the assistant director of exhibitions and outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.  Her background is in art, design and art history. Gray has lived and … more

My Place hotel gears up for February opening My Place hotel gears up for February opening

The new My Place hotel in Ketchikan is under construction, but officials plan to open in early February. (KRBD photo by Leila Kheiry) A new extended-stay hotel is set to open in Ketchikan early next month. Officials with the franchise say the hotel will focus on more than Ketchikan’s tourism industry. http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/11MyPlace.mp3 After a couple years of plannin … more

Photo of the Day Photo of the Day

Sam Sawyer sent us this shot of the sun setting on the south arm of Thorne Bay. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven’s Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer’s full name, where and when the photo was taken. KRBD prefers photos tha … more

Station Highlights

The Bird is the Word Store

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

bird copy

KRBD's store is now open! more
Photo of the Day

by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Sam Sawyer sent us this shot of the sun setting on the south arm of Thorne Bay.

Sam Sawyer sent us this shot of the sun setting on the south arm of Thorne Bay. more
Morning Edition Interviews

Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis

by Maria Dudzak
January 12, 2017 3:54 PM
Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration

by Maria Dudzak
January 10, 2017 11:36 AM

MetlakatlaPresChurch

The Metlakatla Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. It is asking members and friends for pictures, articles, other documents and memorabilia for a memory book. more
Understanding mental illness

by Maria Dudzak
January 9, 2017 10:07 AM
Jill Ramsey is in Ketchikan to provide mental health first aid training, and to make an ASK UAS presentation – “Understanding Mental Illness: causes, treatments, and the effects of stigma.”
Southeast News

Petersburg Mental Health director awarded sabbatical

by
Jan.13.2017

Susan Ohmer is the Executive Director of Petersburg Mental Health Services. Photo courtesy of Susan Ohmer

Susan Ohmer, Executive Director of Petersburg Mental Health Services, was awarded a four month sabbatical through the Rasmuson Foundation. more

Zoning permit in question for Wrangell assisted-living home

by
Jan.13.2017

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

A conditional use permit for a potential assisted –living home in Wrangell is in question. The Sourdough Lodge, a former bed and breakfast, is planned to offer five assisted-living beds with 11 additional rooms for seniors. The new facility is … more

Vikings win four games in Haines after travel delays

by
Jan.12.2017

basketballscorerstable

Petersburg High School basketball teams won four of four games against Haines. Both coaches are looking forward to a good season. more

National News

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

by
Jan.16.2017
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children." more

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

by
Jan.16.2017
More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been stuck for years in a New York detention center where conditions violate international standards. more

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

by
Jan.16.2017
If your mom had to run though the name of everyone in the family, including the dog, before hitting yours, it's probably because you're all in a mental folder labeled "loved ones." more

Local News

Should the Ketchikan shipyard pay property tax?

by Leila Kheiry
January 13, 2017 2:50 PM

The forward half of the Alaska Class Ferry Tazlina moved out of the assembly hall at the Vigor Alaska shipyard in Ketchikan. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

On the agenda for Monday is consideration of a citizen request that the borough start charging the shipyard property tax. more
by Leila Kheiry
January 13, 2017 2:40 PM

Borough Seal

If the Ketchikan Gateway Borough maintains its current spending levels, it faces a projected $1 million deficit this year, and with no changes will pretty much run out of money by 2022. more
by Leila Kheiry
January 12, 2017 3:25 PM

A springtime view of Deer Mountain. (KRBD file photo by Leila Kheiry)

With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain. more
by Maria Dudzak
January 12, 2017 1:35 PM

Lee Gray

Ketchikan’s new museum director, Dr. Lee Gray, arrived in the First City recently, and started work Monday. Gray is originally from Minnesota and most recently worked as the assistant director of exhibitions and outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. more
Assembly to eye policies, budget in 2-day meeting

by Leila Kheiry
January 12, 2017 12:21 PM

KRBD file photo

The work-session-style meeting starts Friday morning. It's broken into topics, and the first topic will be budget assumptions and guidelines. more
Community Reports

Craig Parks and Recreation

by KRBD Staff
January 13, 2017 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for January 13th.                                            
Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
January 12, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Jim Guenther speaks about painting with acrylic ink and his artist presentation at the Main Street Gallery. Roy McPherson gives details about the Community Concert Band performance on Sunday.  Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater speak about events and more.           … more
Museum Report

by KRBD Staff
January 11, 2017 8:34 AM

The Tongass Historical Museum. (KRBD file photo)

Meet Dr. Lee Gray, the new museum director, and Anita Maxwell speaks upcoming classes and opportunities to provide input on the permanent museum display.      
First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
January 10, 2017 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the Jazz and Cabaret workshops and performances, tickets for “Boeing Boeing” and the upcoming StarPath Academy.                  
UAS Ketchikan Report

by KRBD Staff
January 4, 2017 8:11 AM

UAS Ketchikan entrance

Wendy Miles and Gail Klein speak about mental health first aid training for the public on January 10th. There is a fee to attend this all-day session.          
