Station Highlights
Rainbird Rainfall Classic Winner!
The Bird is the Word Store
Photo of the Day
Morning Edition Interviews
Senior dancers discuss “The Nutcracker”
Girls on the Run seeks coaches
Compassionate Friends helps grieving families
Southeast News
Whale Pass voters approve incorporation
Deed to AICS clinic in question as it merges with SEARHC
Hatchery chum release approved near Petersburg
National News
Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution
This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog. more
Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman
The Twitter storm over the actor's comments at the Golden Globes raises the question: What makes an ideal celebrity spokesperson? more
State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination
Around the time of the "Red Scare," the "Lavender Scare" pushed gay people out of government service. Secretary of State John Kerry has now apologized for "the practices of the past." more
Local News
Tangled humpback whale rescued off POW
Ketchikan teen earns Eagle Scout ranking
Council hears DOT plan for downtown streets
KPU Electric turns on diesel generators
Medical cannabis goes to the dogs
Community Reports
Arts Council Report
UAS Ketchikan Report
Library Report
Wellness Coalition
Diane Gubatayao of the KWC Strengthening Cultural Unity Task Force talks about what the task force has been up to, and the upcoming Cultural Grind on January 21st.