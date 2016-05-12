Station Highlights
The Bird is the Word Store
Photo of the Day
Morning Edition Interviews
Meet kittens and learn about dog and cat care
Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis
Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration
Southeast News
Petersburg Indian Association election stands
Juneau comedy troupe to perform in Petersburg
Two prospects left in Wrangell’s hunt for borough manager
The City and Borough of Wrangell has narrowed down its prospects for the borough manager position to two candidates. Current Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement in September.
The hiring committee made up of Wrangell Borough Assembly members and borough …
National News
Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency
With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat
Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size
Local News
5 students awarded Sam Pitcher scholarships
CTA’s land-into-trust application approved
Coalition awarded grant to prevent depression
Council votes no on Wearable Art shuttle
Landis: Gravina Access top accomplishment in ’16
Community Reports
Craig Parks and Recreation
Arts Council Report
