City Council to discuss port improvement ideas

Berths 1 and 2. (File photo by Leila Kheiry) The Ketchikan City Council has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to talk about plans to improve the city’s downtown port. The total cost of those improvements is estimated at up to $73 million over the course of the multi-phase, long-term project. The city has been working with advisory firm Moffatt and Nichol on those plans, and the firm com … more