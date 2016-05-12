City Council to discuss port improvement ideas City Council to discuss port improvement ideas

 Berths 1 and 2. (File photo by Leila Kheiry) The Ketchikan City Council has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to talk about plans to improve the city's downtown port. The total cost of those improvements is estimated at up to $73 million over the course of the multi-phase, long-term project. The city has been working with advisory firm Moffatt and Nichol on those plans, and the firm com

Meet Ketchikan’s new library director Meet Ketchikan’s new library director

Ketchikan Public Library Director Pat Tully Ketchikan's new library director, Pat Tully, has been on the job since early January. She most recently was assistant director for the Russell Library in Middletown, Connecticut, and previously was the university librarian at Wesleyan University in Middletown. She has a Masters of Information and Library Studies from the University of Michigan. Tully says s

District 36 GOP chair attends inauguration District 36 GOP chair attends inauguration

Ketchikan resident Trevor Shaw and his wife were able to attend Donald Trump's inauguration. Pictured are tickets to the big event. (Photo courtesy Trevor Shaw) Ketchikan's Trevor Shaw was among the hundreds of thousands of people who flocked to Washington, D.C., on Friday to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

More than 200 at Ketchikan Women’s March More than 200 at Ketchikan Women’s March

Lisa Lang speaks during Saturday's Women's March in Ketchikan. (Photo by Leila Kheiry) About 220 women, men and children – and about a dozen dogs – showed up at Ketchikan's downtown dock on a cold, bright morning Saturday to demonstrate for women's rights. It was part of a worldwide demonstration in response to the inauguration Friday of President Donald Trump.

Photo of the Day Photo of the Day

Nick Buchanan sent us this photo of Ketchikan Creek after snowy weather. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven's Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer's full name, where and when the photo was taken. KRBD prefers photos that have

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

KRBD's store is now open!
by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Nick Buchanan sent us this photo of Ketchikan Creek after snowy weather.

Nick Buchanan sent us this photo of Ketchikan Creek after snowy weather.
Morning Edition Interviews

Enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace open

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:52 AM

GetCoveredAlaska

Andrea Thomas of SEARHC and Jessie Menkens of the Alaska Primary Care Association speak efforts to get uninsured Alaskans signed up before the enrollment deadline on January 31st.
Discussion about end-of-life decisions

by Maria Dudzak
January 23, 2017 3:39 PM

HospiceDove

Ketchikan Volunteer Hospice Coordinator Tyler Pitts and volunteers Licha Kelley-King and Marzette Ellis speak about hospice, end-of-life decisions, and a screening of the film “Being Mortal” scheduled for January 27th.
Meet kittens and learn about dog and cat care

by Maria Dudzak
January 19, 2017 1:32 PM

Two of the kittens up for adoption at the animal shelter.

The Ketchikan Public Library and KGB Animal Protection are teaming up for an animal education event at the library on January 21st. Kids of all ages can help make toys and treats for shelter animals and learn about animals.
Halibut commission meeting underway in BC

by
Jan.24.2017

Photo from the International Pacific Halibut Commission

The international commission that oversees catches of halibut along the Pacific coast opened up a week-long meeting Monday. The International Pacific Halibut Commission will be deciding on catch limits, other proposed changes to management and season length though Friday in Victoria, British Columbia.

Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit

by
Jan.24.2017

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

The Wrangell Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a senior and assisted-living facility Monday. The new facility, Harbor House, is

Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales

by
Jan.23.2017

Petersburg resident Jeff Meucci points to a lands map while Ed Wood looks on during a meeting on Alaska Mental Health Trust Lands Office timber sales. (Photo by Angela Denning/KFSK)

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office will not pursue timber sales at controversial sites in Petersburg and Ketchikan – at least for now.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

by
Jan.26.2017
Actress Mary Tyler Moore helped redefine women's roles on TV. She starred in one of the first hit shows to feature a single career woman — The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Moore died Wednesday at age 80.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

by
Jan.26.2017
Many groups are raising questions about President Trump's conflicts of interest, but do they have the "standing" to challenge him in court? Some legal experts say Trump's business competitors might.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

by
Jan.26.2017
Some point to Canada's immigration system as a model for U.S. reform. Canada is nearly a quarter foreign-born, yet it doesn't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S.

School activities — how much funding?

by Leila Kheiry
January 25, 2017 11:07 PM

A snapshot from Kayhi's football game against Seward. Ketchikan paid $8,700 for fly the Seward team here.

The Ketchikan School Board talked Wednesday about the costs associated with activities, and how to budget for those costs.
City Council to discuss port improvement ideas

by Leila Kheiry
January 25, 2017 12:38 PM

The multi-year renovation to Berths 1 and 2 are pretty ,much done, for the moment. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

Some of the recommendations stem from the expectation that larger cruise ships will start arriving in Alaska in greater numbers over the next few years.
Troopers seek information on Hydaburg theft

by Leila Kheiry
January 24, 2017 3:18 PM

bird

According to the online Troopers dispatch, sometime Monday night or early Tuesday, someone kicked in the back door of the building and stole about $550 cash from one of the offices.
Intervention plan in the works for struggling kids

by Leila Kheiry
January 24, 2017 2:37 PM

Schoenbar Middle School. (KRBD file photo)

The Ketchikan School District is working on new ways to intervene when students are struggling academically.
Meet Ketchikan’s new library director

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 2:24 PM

Ketchikan Public Library Director Pat Tully

Ketchikan's new library director, Pat Tully, has been on the job since early January. She says she looks forward to learning more about the community and, getting involved.
First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the StarPath Academy, auditions for "The BFG," "Boeing Boeing," and the Great Getaway Raffle.                  
Craig Parks and Recreation

by KRBD Staff
January 19, 2017 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for January 19th.                                            
Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
January 19, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the need for volunteers for the Wearable Arts Show.
Update from the Coast Guard

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 10:42 AM

CoastGuard

Commander Ashley Holt talks about Base Ketchikan's community service activities. Lt. David Evans of the Marine Safety Detachment discusses response, enforcement, and vessel safety exams.
PeaceHealth

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 9:00 AM

Hospital

Meet Dr. Julie Conyers, a new general surgeon at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center.    
