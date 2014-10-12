Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Manager Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. (Photo by Leila Kheiry) After about 40 years working in Alaska, the last nine of those as the Ketchikan Gateway Borough's manager, Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. He came by KRBD to talk about his decades of public service, and his plan to relax a bit – but not too much.

(Creative Commons image) Pot continued to be a hot topic in the City of Ketchikan this year, the borough lost its education funding lawsuit on appeal, and Deer Mountain remains under threat of logging. Here's a look back at just a few of the top stories of the past 12 months.

Kayhi Rotary Interact members at the November pre-Thanksgiving pie sale. (Rotary photo) Every November, just before Thanksgiving, Ketchikan High School's Rotary Interact club – the high school version of Rotary – organizes a pie auction. Money from the auction goes to the Ketchikan Pioneers Home, and usually the students are able to raise a couple thousand dollars.

Tiffany Rodriguez caught this quiet, foggy moment on Dec. 24th. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven's Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer's full name, where and when the photo was taken.

Photo of the Day

Tiffany Rodriguez caught this quiet, foggy moment on Dec. 24th.

Morning Edition Interviews

Senior dancers discuss “The Nutcracker”

by Maria Dudzak
December 8, 2016 2:56 PM

KTB_Nutcracker

Clarissa Hubbard and Kay Fazakerly discuss their roles in this year’s production of The Nutcracker, and their experiences at Ketchikan Theatre Ballet.
Girls on the Run seeks coaches

by Maria Dudzak
December 8, 2016 2:50 PM

GirlsOnTheRun

Arika Paquette, Erin Riddle and Becca Doyle speak about the “Girls on the Run” program and need for coaches and running buddies.
Compassionate Friends helps grieving families

by Maria Dudzak
December 6, 2016 1:53 PM

CompassionateFriends

Karen Pitcher and Ann Lucas speak about Compassionate Friends of Ketchikan, a support group for families that have lost children. They also talk about the world-wide candlelight vigil on December 11th.
Southeast News

Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands

Dec.29.2016

Dec.29.2016

Yuyu Chiang (holding check) a MIOAW intern, held a fundraiser at Coop School by holding a movie night and selling popcorn. Patsy Peji Glad, Mioaw Majuro’s Secretary holds the school mascot Ralik. MIOAW founder, Loralee Mason stands in the middle. Photo courtesy of Loralee Mason

Lora Lee Mason lived in the Marshall Islands for five years where there are no veterinarians. She started a non-profit called MIOAW: Marshall Island Organization for to help bring health care to island pets. more

Forest plan has some changes for central Southeast Alaska

Dec.28.2016

Dec.28.2016

Timber production suitable lands are in green, dark green for old growth and light green for young growth, while conservation areas are shaded in blue. (Map from U.S. Forest Service, https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd507647.pdf)

Streams and watersheds in the Petersburg area are among those placed off-limits to old growth logging in an amendment to the Tongass Land and Resource Management Plan released in December. However, some of those same streams may be sources for second-growth timber cutting. The plan amendment also makes some other changes for national forest land in the area. more

Stream restoration to repair logging damage could require more logging

Dec.28.2016

Dec.28.2016

Photo of Ohmer Creek from USFS November 2016 Record of Decision

The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a project to restore a stream damaged by decades-old logging and road-building south of Petersburg. The work will likely mean logging some other trees on another part of the island and that’s generated some opposition. more

National News

Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded

Dec.31.2016

Dec.31.2016
A gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack. more

Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016

Dec.31.2016

Dec.31.2016
Al-Jazeera's D.C. bureau chief Abderrahim Foukara talks about the biggest international stories of 2016 and what's upcoming in 2017, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the fight for Mosul. more

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

Dec.31.2016

Dec.31.2016
Radio Ambulante's Maria Fe Martinez talks about different Latin American New Year's traditions, both in the U.S. and abroad. more

Local News

Assembly to consider more conflicts of interest

by Leila Kheiry
December 30, 2016 12:06 PM

Borough Seal

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly has rescheduled its regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. more
by Leila Kheiry
December 29, 2016 3:43 PM

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Manager Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

After about 40 years working in Alaska, the last nine of those as the Ketchikan Gateway Borough's manager, Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30.
Pot, Deer Mountain among top stories of 2016

by Leila Kheiry
December 28, 2016 3:07 PM

A springtime view of Deer Mountain. (KRBD file photo by Leila Kheiry)

Pot continued to be a hot topic in the City of Ketchikan this year, the borough lost its education funding lawsuit on appeal, and Deer Mountain remains under threat of logging. Here's a look back at just a few of the top stories of the past 12 months.
Tides, currents to delay AMHS MV Kennicott

by Leila Kheiry
December 27, 2016 2:39 PM

Alaska Marine Highway Ferry Terminal. (KRBD file photo)

The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott’s schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30th because of tides and currents. more
POW man charged with domestic assault

by Leila Kheiry
December 27, 2016 2:22 PM

bird

A 31-year-old Hydaburg man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a family member with a knife. more
Community Reports

Craig Parks and Recreation

December 30, 2016 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for December 30th.                                        
Wellness Coalition

December 28, 2016 9:15 AM
Diane Gubatayao of the KWC Strengthening Cultural Unity Task Force talks about what the task force has been up to, and the upcoming Cultural Grind on January 21st.  
First City Players Report

December 27, 2016 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the Jazz and Cabaret workshops and performances, casting for “Boeing Boeing” and office closures for the holidays.                
PeaceHealth

December 21, 2016 9:00 AM

Hospital

Dr. Peter Rice introduces new PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center women's health doctor Nicole Morin, who is originally from Hawaii and is an avid soccer player. more
Library Report

December 20, 2016 8:49 AM

LibraryExterior3

  Lisa Pearson talks about the top new books checked out the the library in 2016, the Winter Reading Program and other events planned during the Christmas break.        
