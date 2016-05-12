Station Highlights
The Bird is the Word Store
more
Posted in Station Highlights Leave a comment
Photo of the Day
more
Posted in Featured News, Station Highlights Leave a comment
Morning Edition Interviews
Seafood marketing class offered
more
Red Cross encourages preparedness / seeks volunteers
more
KIC conducting PSP monitoring
Southeast News
Halibut commission meeting underway in BC
more
Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit
Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales
more
National News
In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At Media
At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago. more
Big Rule Changes Could Make Youth Football Games A Whole Lot Smaller
A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field. more
Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order
NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found. more
Local News
Minor injuries in 2-car accident Tuesday
more
Posted in Local News Leave a comment
Who wants the ferry Taku?
more
Posted in Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated Tagged Alaska Marine Highway, AMHS, budget cuts, ferry, Meadow Bailey, Schoenfeld, state ferry, Taku Leave a comment
Chamber bestows six community awards
more
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated Leave a comment
Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event
more
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated Leave a comment
North End accident leads to DUI, other charges
more
Posted in Local News Leave a comment
Community Reports
UAS Ketchikan Report
Arts Council Report
more