Recently retired Dr. David Johnson was honored during this weekend's Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, as was Trident Seafoods founder Chuck Bundrant. Other local businesses and individuals also were honored for their contributions to the community.

Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state.

City of Ketchikan Mayor Lew Williams III gives what he says is his last "state of the city" presentation to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Leila Kheiry) In what he said will be his last "state of the city" address to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lew Williams III vowed to be less grumpy. He also talked about the city's need to accommodate larger cruise

Misty Pattison sent us this view of a distant Guard Island, seen after a snowfall. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven's Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer's full name, where and when the photo was taken.

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

KRBD's store is now open!
by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Misty Pattison sent us this view of a distant Guard Island, seen after a snowfall.

Morning Edition Interviews

Seafood marketing class offered

by Maria Dudzak
January 30, 2017 12:14 PM

Image by Alaska Sea Grant.

Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th.
Red Cross encourages preparedness / seeks volunteers

by Maria Dudzak
January 30, 2017 12:03 PM

Red Cross

Kate Pifer of Red Cross of Alaska reminds everyone of the importance of being prepared for an emergency. The organization is also looking for volunteers.
KIC conducting PSP monitoring

by Maria Dudzak
January 26, 2017 4:59 PM

Settlers Cove State Park. (KRBD file photo)

Environmental Specialist Nicole Forbes and Cultural and Natural Resources Director Tony Gallegos speak about KIC’s phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program.
Southeast News

Halibut commission meeting underway in BC

by
Jan.24.2017

Photo from the International Pacific Halibut Commission

The international commission that oversees catches of halibut along the Pacific coast opened up a week-long meeting Monday. The International Pacific Halibut Commission will be deciding on catch limits, other proposed changes to management and season length though Friday in Victoria, British Columbia.

Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit

by
Jan.24.2017

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

The Wrangell Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a senior and assisted-living facility Monday. The new facility, Harbor House, is

Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales

by
Jan.23.2017

Petersburg resident Jeff Meucci points to a lands map while Ed Wood looks on during a meeting on Alaska Mental Health Trust Lands Office timber sales. (Photo by Angela Denning/KFSK)

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office will not pursue timber sales at controversial sites in Petersburg and Ketchikan – at least for now.

National News

In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At Media

by
Feb.1.2017
At the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.

Big Rule Changes Could Make Youth Football Games A Whole Lot Smaller

by
Feb.1.2017
A modified version of the sport, billed as a bridge between tackle and flag football, will be piloted with select youth football programs this fall. It features fewer players and a shorter field.

Congress Tracker: Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order

by
Feb.1.2017
NPR and dozens of member stations want to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.

Local News

Minor injuries in 2-car accident Tuesday

by Leila Kheiry
February 1, 2017 11:28 AM

bird

Two people were treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Tongass Highway.
Who wants the ferry Taku?

by Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska News
February 1, 2017 10:59 AM

The ferry Taku loads up at the Prince Rupert, B.C., ferry terminal July 24, 2014. Rupert officials are in Juneau, lobbying for continued ferry service. (Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

The Alaska Marine Highway wants to know whether any other government agencies want the ferry Taku. It's another step toward selling the 350-foot-long ship.
Chamber bestows six community awards

by Leila Kheiry
January 31, 2017 3:28 PM

Chamber awards Dr. Johnson.

Recently retired Dr. David Johnson was honored during this weekend's Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, as was Trident Seafoods founder Chuck Bundrant. Other local businesses and individuals also were honored for their contributions to the community.
Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event

by Leila Kheiry
January 30, 2017 3:20 PM

Gov. Bill Walker addresses a Ketchikan town-hall meeting Monday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state.
North End accident leads to DUI, other charges

by Leila Kheiry
January 30, 2017 12:05 PM

Alaska State Troopers station in Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

A 20-year-old Wasilla man was charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a rock wall early Sunday morning at about Mile 5 North Tongass Highway.
Community Reports

UAS Ketchikan Report

by KRBD Staff
February 1, 2017 8:11 AM

UAS Ketchikan entrance

Wendy Miles is joined by Capt. Scott Hamilton and Mariah Warren to give information about the UAS maritime program.            
Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
January 26, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the Wearable Arts Show. Marty West and Dawn Allen-Herron speak about the KAAHC raffle.
First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the StarPath Academy, auditions for "The BFG," "Boeing Boeing," and the Great Getaway Raffle.                  
Craig Parks and Recreation

by KRBD Staff
January 19, 2017 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for January 19th.                                            
Update from the Coast Guard

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 10:42 AM

CoastGuard

Commander Ashley Holt talks about Base Ketchikan's community service activities. Lt. David Evans of the Marine Safety Detachment discusses response, enforcement, and vessel safety exams.
