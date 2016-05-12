Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work

City of Ketchikan Mayor Lew Williams III gives what he says is his last “state of the city” presentation to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Leila Kheiry) In what he said will be his last “state of the city” address to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lew Williams III vowed to be less grumpy. He also talked about the city’s need to accommodate larger cruise … more