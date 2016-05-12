Station Highlights
The Bird is the Word Store
Photo of the Day
Morning Edition Interviews
Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis
Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration
Understanding mental illness
Jill Ramsey is in Ketchikan to provide mental health first aid training, and to make an ASK UAS presentation – “Understanding Mental Illness: causes, treatments, and the effects of stigma.”
Southeast News
Petersburg Mental Health director awarded sabbatical
Zoning permit in question for Wrangell assisted-living home
A conditional use permit for a potential assisted –living home in Wrangell is in question. The Sourdough Lodge, a former bed and breakfast, is planned to offer five assisted-living beds with 11 additional rooms for seniors. The new facility is … moremore
Vikings win four games in Haines after travel delays
National News
How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says school segregation will continue to exist in America "as long as individual parents continue to make choices that only benefit their own children." more
For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room
More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been stuck for years in a New York detention center where conditions violate international standards. more
When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them
If your mom had to run though the name of everyone in the family, including the dog, before hitting yours, it's probably because you're all in a mental folder labeled "loved ones." more
Local News
Should the Ketchikan shipyard pay property tax?
New manager wants 10% overall budget cut, to start
Land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress
New Museum Director arrives in Ketchikan
Assembly to eye policies, budget in 2-day meeting
Community Reports
Craig Parks and Recreation
Arts Council Report
