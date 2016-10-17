Tangled humpback whale rescued off POW Tangled humpback whale rescued off POW

A tangled humpback whale was rescued by a group of Ketchikan good Samaritans this week. (Photo by Oscar Hopps) A group of local good Samaritans banded together this week to help a humpback whale that had become tangled in a barge anchor cable off Prince of Wales Island. Oscar Hopps of Ketchikan-based Alaska Commercial Divers said the whale was discovered by Olson Marine crew members on Wednesday.

Ketchikan teen earns Eagle Scout ranking Ketchikan teen earns Eagle Scout ranking

A Ketchikan teen recently achieved the highest rank attainable in the scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America. Luke Dossett has completed the requirements to become an Eagle Scout, which included overseeing a community service project. document.createElement('audio'); http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/05EagleScout_web.mp3 Only 4 percent of Boy Scouts meet the requirements to be

KPU Electric turns on diesel generators KPU Electric turns on diesel generators

Ketchikan residents are going to be paying for this cold, dry winter. Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division started supplementing the community's hydroelectric power with more-expensive diesel about a week ago. With no rain or warmer temperatures expected anytime soon, KPU officials expect to continue running those generators into the foreseeable future. http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploa

Rainbird Rainfall Classic Winner! Rainbird Rainfall Classic Winner!

  Congratulations to Larry Jackson! His guess of 139.76 Inches was just 4 one-hundredths of an inch off from the official rainfall total. Larry wins a pot of $966.00! Rainfall Total as of 12/31/16: 139.80 Inches Rainfall total for Ketchikan International Airport Weather Station derived from NWS Juneau statistics & Airport Flight Services information. (In the event that no one guesses the exact r

Photo of the Day Photo of the Day

Rosie Roppel took this golden December sunrise photo. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven's Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer's full name, where and when the photo was taken. KRBD prefers photos that have not been submitted

by Stuart Whyte
October 17, 2016 11:47 AM

We have a winner! Congratulations to Larry Jackson!
by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

KRBD's store is now open!
Photo of the Day

by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Rosie Roppel took this golden December sunrise photo.

Rosie Roppel took this golden December sunrise photo.
Morning Edition Interviews

Senior dancers discuss “The Nutcracker”

by Maria Dudzak
December 8, 2016 2:56 PM

KTB_Nutcracker

Clarissa Hubbard and Kay Fazakerly discuss their roles in this year’s production of The Nutcracker, and their experiences at Ketchikan Theatre Ballet.
Girls on the Run seeks coaches

by Maria Dudzak
December 8, 2016 2:50 PM

GirlsOnTheRun

Arika Paquette, Erin Riddle and Becca Doyle speak about the “Girls on the Run” program and need for coaches and running buddies.
Compassionate Friends helps grieving families

by Maria Dudzak
December 6, 2016 1:53 PM

CompassionateFriends

Karen Pitcher and Ann Lucas speak about Compassionate Friends of Ketchikan, a support group for families that have lost children. They also talk about the world-wide candlelight vigil on December 11th.
Southeast News

Whale Pass voters approve incorporation

by
Jan.6.2017

Whale Pass Harbor. Photo/Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Division of Community and Regional Affairs’ Community Photo Library

In a mail-in election Whale Pass voters showed strong support for becoming a second class city.

Deed to AICS clinic in question as it merges with SEARHC

by
Jan.5.2017

AICS

There are still some unanswered questions in the merger between a Wrangell medical provider and Sitka-based Southeast Regional Health Consortium. SEARHC announced that it would be taking over Alaska Island Community Services or AICS in October. AICS will retain its

Hatchery chum release approved near Petersburg

by
Jan.4.2017

Thomas Bay near the U.S. Forest Service Cascade Creek cabin (KFSK file photo)

A Sitka-based hatchery organization has been granted approval for a new remote release site for chum salmon in Thomas Bay on the mainland near Petersburg. The hatchery chums, traditionally released closer to Sitka, could be an early season opportunity for commercial seiners and gillnetters. But the location has been a concern for commercial trollers and sport fishermen.

National News

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air Pollution

by
Jan.9.2017
This comes after a month of particularly severe air quality that left the capital and dozens of other Chinese cities blanketed in thick brown smog.

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best Charity Spokesman

by
Jan.9.2017
The Twitter storm over the actor's comments at the Golden Globes raises the question: What makes an ideal celebrity spokesperson?

State Department Apologizes For Decades Of Anti-LGBT Discrimination

by
Jan.9.2017
Around the time of the "Red Scare," the "Lavender Scare" pushed gay people out of government service. Secretary of State John Kerry has now apologized for "the practices of the past."

Local News

Tangled humpback whale rescued off POW

by Leila Kheiry
January 6, 2017 3:04 PM

A tangled humpback whale was rescued by a group of Ketchikan good Samaritans this week. (Photo by Oscar Hopps)

A group of local good Samaritans banded together this week to help a humpback whale that had become tangled in a barge anchor cable off Prince of Wales Island.
Ketchikan teen earns Eagle Scout ranking

by Maria Dudzak
January 6, 2017 2:56 PM

LukeDossett

A Ketchikan teen recently achieved the highest rank attainable in the scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America. Luke Dossett has completed the requirements to become an Eagle Scout, which included overseeing a community service project.
Council hears DOT plan for downtown streets

by Leila Kheiry
January 5, 2017 11:04 PM

The Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Front Street. Click for a larger view.

The Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Front Street. Click for a larger view.

The Ketchikan City Council heard a presentation Thursday about the Alaska Department of Transportation's plans to update Front, Mill and Stedman streets. The Council also voted to accept a settlement for damages to Berth 3 from last summer's accident involving a cruise ship.
KPU Electric turns on diesel generators

by Leila Kheiry
January 5, 2017 3:16 PM

(KRBD file photo)

Ketchikan Public Utilities Electric Division started supplementing the community's hydroelectric power with more-expensive diesel about a week ago.
Medical cannabis goes to the dogs

by Tom Banse/Northwest News Network
January 5, 2017 2:34 PM

Dr. Cornelia Wagner shows several hemp-based supplements for pets stocked by the Hawthorne Veterinary Clinic. (NNN photo by Tom Banse)

If pot helps some humans feel better, how about people's best friends? Pacific Northwest veterinarians are being asked about treating pets with cannabis.
Community Reports

Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
January 5, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater speak about the new exhibit at the gallery, a presentation by artist Jim Guenther, dances, artist opportunities, and more.                                          
UAS Ketchikan Report

by KRBD Staff
January 4, 2017 8:11 AM

UAS Ketchikan entrance

Wendy Miles and Gail Klein speak about mental health first aid training for the public on January 10th. There is a fee to attend this all-day session.          
Library Report

by KRBD Staff
January 3, 2017 8:49 AM

LibraryExterior3

Lisa Pearson talks about new programs at the library including "Art in the Afternoon" and science labs.        
Wellness Coalition

by KRBD Staff
December 28, 2016 9:15 AM
Diane Gubatayao of the KWC Strengthening Cultural Unity Task Force talks about what the task force has been up to, and the upcoming Cultural Grind on January 21st.  
First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
December 27, 2016 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the Jazz and Cabaret workshops and performances, casting for "Boeing Boeing" and office closures for the holidays.                
