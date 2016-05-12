5 students awarded Sam Pitcher scholarships 5 students awarded Sam Pitcher scholarships

From left are Sarah Short, Terran Stack, Ezrie Anderson, Karri Montero and Abbigail Gaugler. (Photo courtesy Karen Pitcher) Five Ketchikan students have been awarded scholarships through the Sam Pitcher Memorial Scholarship Fund. According to an announcement from Karen Pitcher, the students are seventh-grader Sarah Short, eighth-grader Abbigail Gaugler, 10th-graders Ezrie Anderson and Karri Mo … more

The Department of the Interior announced January 13th approval of Craig Tribal Association’s land-into-trust application.  This is the first application from Alaska to be approved since the Interior Department issued a revised rule in 2014 expelling the “Alaska exception.” document.createElement('audio'); http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/19CTAtrust.mp3 Craig Tribal Association’s ap … more

The Ted Ferry Civic Center is owned and operated by the City of Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo) The Ketchikan City Council voted unanimously Thursday to not fund a shuttle for the popular Wearable Art Show. The proposed shuttle, which the city funded last year, would have brought audience members from the Centennial Lot in the downtown area up to the Ted Ferry Civic Center. The shuttle would have co … more

Borough Mayor David Landis speaks to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (File photo by Leila Kheiry) Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor David Landis gave his “state of the borough” address to a Chamber of Commerce audience on Wednesday. http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/19Landis.mp3 Mayor Landis started his presentation with some numbers: “The borough is 6,900 square miles,” he sa … more

Rosie Roppel took this photo she calls Moving House on the Narrows. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven’s Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer’s full name, where and when the photo was taken. KRBD prefers photos that have not b … more

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Morning Edition Interviews

Meet kittens and learn about dog and cat care

by Maria Dudzak
January 19, 2017 1:32 PM

Two of the kittens up for adoption at the animal shelter.

The Ketchikan Public Library and KGB Animal Protection are teaming up for an animal education event at the library on January 21st. Kids of all ages can help make toys and treats for shelter animals and learn about animals.
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis

by Maria Dudzak
January 12, 2017 3:54 PM
Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration

by Maria Dudzak
January 10, 2017 11:36 AM

MetlakatlaPresChurch

The Metlakatla Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. It is asking members and friends for pictures, articles, other documents and memorabilia for a memory book.
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

Petersburg Indian Association election stands

Jan.20.2017

PIA's Elizabeth Peratrovich office building, KFSK File photo

Results of this month's Petersburg Indian Association election will stand, despite a challenge from one of the candidates.

Juneau comedy troupe to perform in Petersburg

Jan.20.2017

Brady Ingledue performs in Juneau. Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO

Club Baby Seal is performing at Kito's Cave this Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. Seated tickets are sold out. Some standing room only tickets will be sold at 6 p.m. each night.

Two prospects left in Wrangell’s hunt for borough manager

Jan.20.2017

City-Hall

The City and Borough of Wrangell has narrowed down its prospects for the borough manager position to two candidates. Current Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement in September.

The hiring committee made up of Wrangell Borough Assembly members and borough

Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency

Jan.21.2017
Thousands descended on Washington, D.C. for Saturday's Women's March. "We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Heather Ba said.

With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat

Jan.21.2017
The pink hats that were all the rage at Saturday's women's marches share striking similarities with the red hats Trump made ubiquitous

Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size

Jan.21.2017
Press Secretary Sean Spicer berated the press for incorrect reporting on crowd size at the National Mall, but then he cited incorrect numbers for Metro ridership and falsely claimed the mall was full.

January 20, 2017 2:10 PM

From left are Sarah Short, Terran Stack, Ezrie Anderson, Karri Montero and Abbigail Gaugler. (Photo courtesy Karen Pitcher)

The students are seventh-grader Sarah Short, eighth-grader Abbigail Gaugler, 10th-graders Ezrie Anderson and Karri Montero, and 11th-grader Terran Stack.
Posted in Featured News, Local News | Leave a comment

January 20, 2017 1:48 PM

CraigTribalAssn3

The Department of the Interior announced January 13th approval of Craig Tribal Association's land-into-trust application. This is the first application from Alaska to be approved since the DOI issued a revised rule in 2014.
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated | Leave a comment

Coalition awarded grant to prevent depression

by Leila Kheiry
January 20, 2017 11:47 AM

The City of Ketchikan is seen from the water on a cloudy day.

Ketchikan Wellness Coalition's Behavioral Health Task Force identified depression as one of the biggest mental health concern in the community.
Posted in Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated | Leave a comment

January 19, 2017 9:44 PM

The Ted Ferry Civic Center is owned and operated by the City of Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

Parking at the Ted Ferry is limited and every year the parking lot fills up quickly for each performance of the Wearable Art Show. There is a somewhat steep, unlit gravel trail people can use to walk up from the Centennial Lot, and audience members can take the Cape Fox Lodge tram, if it's operational that weekend.
Posted in Featured News, Local News | Leave a comment

January 19, 2017 3:38 PM

Borough Mayor David Landis speaks to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (File photo by Leila Kheiry)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Mayor David Landis gave his "state of the borough" address to a Chamber of Commerce audience on Wednesday.
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated | Leave a comment

Craig Parks and Recreation

January 19, 2017 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for January 19th.                                            
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

Arts Council Report

January 19, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the need for volunteers for the Wearable Arts Show.
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

PeaceHealth

January 18, 2017 9:00 AM

Hospital

Meet Dr. Julie Conyers, a new general surgeon at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center.    
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

Library Report

January 17, 2017 8:49 AM

Ketchikan Public Library. (KRBD file photo)

Meet the new library director, Pat Tully, and hear about upcoming events.        
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

Museum Report

January 11, 2017 8:34 AM

The Tongass Historical Museum. (KRBD file photo)

Meet Dr. Lee Gray, the new museum director, and Anita Maxwell speaks upcoming classes and opportunities to provide input on the permanent museum display.      
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment