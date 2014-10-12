Station Highlights
Photo of the Day
Morning Edition Interviews
Senior dancers discuss “The Nutcracker”
Girls on the Run seeks coaches
Compassionate Friends helps grieving families
Southeast News
Petersburg resident organizes pet care in Marshall Islands
Forest plan has some changes for central Southeast Alaska
Stream restoration to repair logging damage could require more logging
National News
Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded
A gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack. more
Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016
Al-Jazeera's D.C. bureau chief Abderrahim Foukara talks about the biggest international stories of 2016 and what's upcoming in 2017, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the fight for Mosul. more
Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions
Radio Ambulante's Maria Fe Martinez talks about different Latin American New Year's traditions, both in the U.S. and abroad. more
Local News
Assembly to consider more conflicts of interest
Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires
Pot, Deer Mountain among top stories of 2016
Tides, currents to delay AMHS MV Kennicott
POW man charged with domestic assault
Community Reports
Craig Parks and Recreation
Wellness Coalition
Diane Gubatayao of the KWC Strengthening Cultural Unity Task Force talks about what the task force has been up to, and the upcoming Cultural Grind on January 21st.
First City Players Report
PeaceHealth
