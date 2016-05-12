Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work

City of Ketchikan Mayor Lew Williams III gives what he says is his last "state of the city" presentation to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Leila Kheiry) In what he said will be his last "state of the city" address to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lew Williams III vowed to be less grumpy. He also talked about the city's need to accommodate larger cruise ships that will start arriving in the next few years.

Community member share their ideas on the direction of the museums. The Tongass Historical Museum is under renovation, and a new, permanent exhibit will be revealed in spring of 2018. The Ketchikan Museum Department is seeking input on what community members would like to see in their new museum.  The first of a series of community conversations was held Wednesday night.

Ketchikan Public Library Director Pat Tully Ketchikan's new library director, Pat Tully, has been on the job since early January. She most recently was assistant director for the Russell Library in Middletown, Connecticut, and previously was the university librarian at Wesleyan University in Middletown. She has a Masters of Information and Library Studies from the University of Michigan. Tully says she is excited about the opportunity to work in Ketchikan.

Becca Doyle took this photo during an early January hike up Deer Mountain. Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven's Brew coffee! To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer's full name, where and when the photo was taken. KRBD prefers photos that have not been altered or filtered.

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

KRBD's store is now open!
by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Becca Doyle took this photo during an early January hike up Deer Mountain.

Becca Doyle took this photo during an early January hike up Deer Mountain.
KIC conducting PSP monitoring

by Maria Dudzak
January 26, 2017 4:59 PM

Settlers Cove State Park. (KRBD file photo)

Environmental Specialist Nicole Forbes and Cultural and Natural Resources Director Tony Gallegos speak about KIC’s phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program.
Enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace open

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:52 AM

GetCoveredAlaska

Andrea Thomas of SEARHC and Jessie Menkens of the Alaska Primary Care Association speak efforts to get uninsured Alaskans signed up before the enrollment deadline on January 31st. more
Discussion about end-of-life decisions

by Maria Dudzak
January 23, 2017 3:39 PM

HospiceDove

Ketchikan Volunteer Hospice Coordinator Tyler Pitts and volunteers Licha Kelley-King and Marzette Ellis speak about hospice, end-of-life decisions, and a screening of the film “Being Mortal” scheduled for January 27th.
Halibut commission meeting underway in BC

by
Jan.24.2017

Photo from the International Pacific Halibut Commission

The international commission that oversees catches of halibut along the Pacific coast opened up a week-long meeting Monday. The International Pacific Halibut Commission will be deciding on catch limits, other proposed changes to management and season length though Friday in Victoria, British Columbia.

Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit

by
Jan.24.2017

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

The Wrangell Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a senior and assisted-living facility Monday. The new facility, Harbor House, is being developed in the former Old Sourdough Lodge.

Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales

by
Jan.23.2017

Petersburg resident Jeff Meucci points to a lands map while Ed Wood looks on during a meeting on Alaska Mental Health Trust Lands Office timber sales. (Photo by Angela Denning/KFSK)

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office will not pursue timber sales at controversial sites in Petersburg and Ketchikan – at least for now.

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight

by
Jan.29.2017
The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks.

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

by
Jan.29.2017
Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests.

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

by
Jan.29.2017
Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country.

Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work

by Leila Kheiry
January 27, 2017 12:50 PM

City of Ketchikan Mayor Lew Williams III gives what he says is his last "state of the city" presentation to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

In what he said will be his last "state of the city" address to the Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Lew Williams III vowed to be less grumpy. He also talked about the city's need to accommodate larger cruise ships that will start arriving in the next few years.
Ketchikan Museums seek input for exhibit

by Maria Dudzak
January 27, 2017 11:01 AM

Community member share their ideas on the direction of the museums.

The Tongass Historical Museum is under renovation, and a new, permanent exhibit will be revealed in spring of 2018. The Ketchikan Museum Department is seeking input on what community members would like to see in their new museum.
Bills to benefit Ketchikan moving forward

by Leila Kheiry
January 26, 2017 3:11 PM

Mahoney Lake (Southeast Conference photo)

Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan are pushing bills to extend a hydro license for Mahoney Lake, and to help homeport the Fairweather in Ketchikan.
Police investigate attempted robbery

by Leila Kheiry
January 26, 2017 2:39 PM

bird copy

The reported incident took place in Ketchikan's Bear Valley area.
Vehicle break-ins reported in Ketchikan

by Leila Kheiry
January 26, 2017 12:43 PM

Ketchikan Police Department. (KRBD file photo)

There have been some recent reports of vehicle break-ins in Ketchikan's Carlanna area, but local police say such incidents are not uncommon -- they've been happening off and on for many years.
First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the StarPath Academy, auditions for “The BFG,” “Boeing Boeing,” and the Great Getaway Raffle.                  
Craig Parks and Recreation

by KRBD Staff
January 19, 2017 9:30 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for January 19th.                                            
Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
January 19, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the need for volunteers for the Wearable Arts Show.
Update from the Coast Guard

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 10:42 AM

CoastGuard

Commander Ashley Holt talks about Base Ketchikan’s community service activities. Lt. David Evans of the Marine Safety Detachment discusses response, enforcement, and vessel safety exams.
PeaceHealth

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 9:00 AM

Hospital

Meet Dr. Julie Conyers, a new general surgeon at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center.    
