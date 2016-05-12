Station Highlights
The Bird is the Word Store
more
Posted in Station Highlights Leave a comment
Photo of the Day
more
Posted in Featured News, Station Highlights Leave a comment
Morning Edition Interviews
KIC conducting PSP monitoring
Enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace open
more
Discussion about end-of-life decisions
Southeast News
Halibut commission meeting underway in BC
more
Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit
Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales
more
National News
Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight
The new president's high-profile approach to fighting terror contrasts from the quieter strategy of his predecessor. Trump's style seeks bigger gains but could also mean taking bigger risks. more
Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets
Demonstrations against President Trump's executive order, which began Saturday outside airports, have now taken to the streets in cities across the U.S. Here's a glimpse of the protests. more
Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order
Trump administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Reince Preibus spoke on Sunday talk shows and defended the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country. more
Local News
Mayor talks about port plans, DOT street work
more
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated Leave a comment
Ketchikan Museums seek input for exhibit
more
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated Leave a comment
Bills to benefit Ketchikan moving forward
more
Police investigate attempted robbery
more
Vehicle break-ins reported in Ketchikan
more
Community Reports
First City Players Report
Craig Parks and Recreation
Arts Council Report
more