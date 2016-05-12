Plan to change North Tongass fees before Assembly Plan to change North Tongass fees before Assembly

Plan to change North Tongass fees before Assembly

The North Tongass Fire and EMS building. Fees for firefighting and medical help in its service area may change. (KRBD file photo) More property owners in the north part of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough would pay for fire and emergency medical services under a plan before the Borough Assembly. Details are spelled out in an ordinance to be introduced at Monday’s Assembly meeting, which beg … more

Brand-new surgery suite needs modifications Brand-new surgery suite needs modifications

Brand-new surgery suite needs modifications

Hospital Foundation Director Matt Eisenhower and Surgery Manager Kimm Schwartz talk about the new operating rooms in the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center addition during an open house of the expansion last summer. (File photo by Leila Kheiry) The Ketchikan City Council agreed Thursday to move forward with some recommended modifications to the new hospital surgery suite, at a cost of about a million dollars. The modifications a … more

State board says no to pot smoking lounges State board says no to pot smoking lounges

State board says no to pot smoking lounges

(Creative Commons image) Alaska’s marijuana control board has rejected a proposal to allow onsite consumption at licensed pot shops. The state’s Marijuana Control Board was set to regulate the consumption of marijuana at licensed retailers. If it had been approved, Alaska would have been the first state in the nation to allow onsite consumption. But that’s now moot. A 3-2 majo … more

More repairs needed on ferry Matanuska More repairs needed on ferry Matanuska

More repairs needed on ferry Matanuska

Alaska Marine Highway Ferry Terminal. (KRBD file photo) The ferry Matanuska will take 10 days longer than expected to return from repairs. The ship, which sails Southeast waters, was scheduled to resume service February 10th.  Instead, it will return to its route February 20th. The Matanuska has been out of service since January 4th for its annual overhaul. Officials say engineers found more damage … more

Chamber bestows six community awards Chamber bestows six community awards

Chamber bestows six community awards

Recently retired Dr. David Johnson was honored during this weekend’s Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, as was Trident Seafoods founder Chuck Bundrant. Other local businesses and individuals also were honored for their contributions to the community. document.createElement('audio'); http://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/31Chamberawards.mp3 Chuck Bundrant celebrated his birthday in … more

Station Highlights

The Bird is the Word Store

by Deb Turnbull
May 12, 2016 1:34 PM

store display cropped

KRBD's store is now open! more
Posted in Station Highlights | Leave a comment

Photo of the Day

by KRBD Staff
October 12, 2014 9:25 AM

Pam Davies sent us this shot of a sunny day in Ketchikan, seen from Berth 1.

Marc Osborne caught some northern lights during a nighttime hike up Deer Mountain. more
Posted in Featured News, Station Highlights | Leave a comment

Morning Edition Interviews

Seafood marketing class offered

by Maria Dudzak
January 30, 2017 12:14 PM

Image by Alaska Sea Grant.

Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th. more
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

Red Cross encourages preparedness / seeks volunteers

by Maria Dudzak
January 30, 2017 12:03 PM

Red Cross

Kate Pifer of Red Cross of Alaska reminds everyone of the importance of being prepared for an emergency. The organization is also looking for volunteers. more
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

KIC conducting PSP monitoring

by Maria Dudzak
January 26, 2017 4:59 PM

Settlers Cove State Park. (KRBD file photo)

Environmental Specialist Nicole Forbes and Cultural and Natural Resources Director Tony Gallegos speak about KIC’s phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program.
Posted in Morning Edition Interviews | Leave a comment

Southeast News

Halibut commission meeting underway in BC

by
Jan.24.2017

Photo from the International Pacific Halibut Commission

The international commission that oversees catches of halibut along the Pacific coast opened up a week-long meeting Monday. The International Pacific Halibut Commission will be deciding on catch limits, other proposed changes to management and season length though Friday in Victoria, British Columbia. more

Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit

by
Jan.24.2017

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

The Wrangell Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a senior and assisted-living facility Monday. The new facility, Harbor House, is … more

more

Mental Health Trust backs off Southeast timber sales

by
Jan.23.2017

Petersburg resident Jeff Meucci points to a lands map while Ed Wood looks on during a meeting on Alaska Mental Health Trust Lands Office timber sales. (Photo by Angela Denning/KFSK)

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office will not pursue timber sales at controversial sites in Petersburg and Ketchikan – at least for now. more

National News

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

by
Feb.5.2017
A federal appeals court denied the President's attempt to reinstate his controversial executive order, at least for now. Refugee groups are seizing the opportunity and booking plane tickets. more

Utah Representative Wants Bears Ears Gone And He Wants Trump To Do It

by
Feb.5.2017
Republicans are trying to eliminate Bears Ears National Monument in Utah — one of the new ones created by President Obama in the days before he left office. The effort is creating a legal battle. more

Three Years After A Car Bomb Damaged It, Cairo's Islamic Art Museum Reopens

by
Feb.5.2017
"We cried so much when we first saw it, because ... what you see standing here was all in pieces on the floor," says an Islamic art specialist. Museum staff repaired all but 10 of 179 damaged objects. more

Local News

Local business affected by marijuana board decision

by Maria Dudzak
February 3, 2017 4:45 PM

National Public Radio image.

The decision by the state’s Marijuana Control Board on Thursday not to allow on-site consumption of marijuana will affect one business in Ketchikan. The Stoney Moose intended to open a lounge where customers could smoke and consume marijuana products. more
Posted in Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated | Leave a comment

Plan to change North Tongass fees before Assembly

by Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska News
February 3, 2017 2:48 PM

The North Tongass Fire and EMS building. Fees for firefighting and medical help in its service area may change. (KRBD file photo)

More property owners in the north part of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough would pay for fire and emergency medical services under a plan before the borough assembly. more
Posted in Featured News, Local News | Tagged , , , , | Leave a comment

Brand-new surgery suite needs modifications

by Leila Kheiry
February 2, 2017 10:33 PM

Hospital

The Ketchikan City Council agreed Thursday to move forward with some recommended modifications to the new hospital surgery suite, at a cost of about a million dollars. The Council also talked more about shuttle service to the Ted Ferry Civic Center. more
Posted in Featured News, Local News, Southeast News, Syndicated | Leave a comment

State board says no to pot smoking lounges

by Jacob Resneck/KTOO
February 2, 2017 4:50 PM

(Creative Commons image)

Alaska's marijuana control board has rejected a proposal to allow onsite consumption at licensed pot shops. more
Posted in Featured News, Local News | Leave a comment

More repairs needed on ferry Matanuska

by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska
February 2, 2017 2:12 PM

The ferries Matanuska, right, and Fairweather, left, tie up at Juneau's Auke Bay Ferry Terminal May 19, 2016. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

The ferry Matanuska will take 10 days longer than expected to return from repairs. more
Posted in Featured News, Local News | Leave a comment

Community Reports

Craig Parks and Recreation

by KRBD Staff
February 3, 2017 9:01 AM

City-of-Craig-logo-from-the-citys-website.-300x300

Victoria Merritt with the Craig Parks and Recreation report for February 3rd.                                              
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

Arts Council Report

by KRBD Staff
February 3, 2017 9:00 AM

KAAHCbuilding

Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater provide information on this week’s happenings, the Wearable Arts Show’s free shuttle, and more.                                        
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

UAS Ketchikan Report

by KRBD Staff
February 1, 2017 8:11 AM

UAS Ketchikan entrance

Wendy Miles is joined by Capt. Scott Hamilton and Mariah Warren to give information about the UAS maritime program.            
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

First City Players Report

by Maria Dudzak
January 24, 2017 9:00 AM

fcp

Elizabeth Nelson and Amanda Glanzer speak about the StarPath Academy, auditions for “The BFG,” “Boeing Boeing,” and the Great Getaway Raffle.                  
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment

Update from the Coast Guard

by Maria Dudzak
January 18, 2017 10:42 AM

CoastGuard

Commander Ashley Holt talks about Base Ketchikan’s community service activities. Lt. David Evans of the Marine Safety Detachment discusses response, enforcement, and vessel safety exams.
Posted in Community Reports | Leave a comment