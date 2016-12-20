Local News

Subsistence deer hunt extended on POW

by Leila Kheiry
December 20, 2016 12:13 PM
Game Managment Unit 2 (POW)

Game Managment Unit 2

Subsistence hunters have an extra month to hunt for deer on Prince of Wales and surrounding islands.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Forest Service, the Federal Subsistence Board has extended the subsistence deer hunt in Unit 2 through January 31st.

The harvest limit is five deer, and only one of those may be a doe. This extension applies only to qualified subsistence hunters who live in Units 1A, 2 or 3. Hunters must have a valid state hunting license, which must be renewed on Jan. 1st.

The federal subsistence hunt does not apply to state lands, including beach areas below mean high tide. The state deer hunt closes at the end of December.

Maps of federal lands within Unit 2 are available at U.S. Forest Service offices and online.

Here’s a PDF of  subsistence management regulations: wildlife_regs_16-18_correctedreduced

 

Recent News

Klein new community rep for Alaska senators

Chere Klein
Chere Klein has been hired as the new Ketchikan representative for Alaska’s Congressional Delegation in the U.S. Senate. more

Alaska, B.C. detail transboundary mine pact

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott opens the first teleconferenced meeting of a bilateral working group on transboundary mines Dec. 16. Shown are, from the left, Meghan Topkok, First Alaskans Institute; Barbara Blake, senior advisor to Mallott; Mallott; and David Rogers and Jackie Timothy, Department of Fish and Game. (Photo courtesy Governor’s Office.)
Alaska and British Columbia are working out details of how they will handle transboundary mine concerns. Critics say the effort needs federal involvement. more