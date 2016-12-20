Subsistence deer hunt extended on POW

Subsistence hunters have an extra month to hunt for deer on Prince of Wales and surrounding islands.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Forest Service, the Federal Subsistence Board has extended the subsistence deer hunt in Unit 2 through January 31st.

The harvest limit is five deer, and only one of those may be a doe. This extension applies only to qualified subsistence hunters who live in Units 1A, 2 or 3. Hunters must have a valid state hunting license, which must be renewed on Jan. 1st.

The federal subsistence hunt does not apply to state lands, including beach areas below mean high tide. The state deer hunt closes at the end of December.

Maps of federal lands within Unit 2 are available at U.S. Forest Service offices and online.

Here’s a PDF of subsistence management regulations: wildlife_regs_16-18_correctedreduced