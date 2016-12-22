Klein new community rep for Alaska senators

Chere Klein has been hired as the new Ketchikan representative for Alaska’s Congressional Delegation in the U.S. Senate.

Klein will be the liaison for constituents in Ketchikan and other communities in southern Southeast Alaska, according to a Thursday announcement from Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. Klein replaces Penny Pederson.

Klein previously served as an aide to former Alaska Rep. Peggy Wilson. Klein also worked with the Ketchikan Community Foundation, Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce, Ketchikan Charter School and Ketchikan Hospice Support Group, among other local organizations.

As the community representative, Klein will help area residents with specific concerns and problems related to federal agencies and offices.