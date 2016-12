A 31-year-old Hydaburg man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a family member with a knife.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch, troopers responded to a home in Hydaburg at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a reported domestic disturbance. The man was not there when troopers arrived, but was located about two hours later in another home.

The man was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault, and was taken to the Craig Jail pending arraignment.