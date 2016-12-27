Tides, currents to delay AMHS MV Kennicott

The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott’s schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30th because of tides and currents.

According to the announcement, the Kennicott will leave Bellingham, Wash., on schedule on Dec. 30th, but will be about three-and-a-half hours late arriving in Ketchikan on Jan. 1st. The ferry should arrive here at around 9:30 a.m. that day.

The ferry then will be delayed leaving Ketchikan, as well. It will depart at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day, eight-and-a-half hours later than originally scheduled.

The Kennicott also stops in Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau, Haines and Skagway. Passengers with reservations will be contacted and notified of the schedule changes.

Below is the entire revised schedule for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3rd , according to the AMHS.

12/30 – 4:00 p.m. Depart Bellingham (as originally scheduled)

01/01 – 9:30 a.m. Arrive Ketchikan (3.5 hours later than originally published)

01/01 – 4:00 p.m. Depart Ketchikan (8.5 hours later than originally published)

01/01 – 9:45 p.m. Arrive Wrangell

01/01 – 10:45 p.m. Depart Wrangell

01/02 – 2:00 a.m. Arrive Petersburg

01/02 – 2:30 a.m. Depart Petersburg

01/02 – 10:15 a.m. Arrive Juneau

01/02 – 11:00 a.m. Depart Juneau (depart 5.25 hours late)

01/02 – 3:30 p.m. Arrive Haines

01/02 – 4:00 p.m. Depart Haines

01/02 – 5:00 p.m. Arrive Skagway

01/02 – 5:45 p.m. Depart Skagway

01/02 – 6:45 p.m. Arrive Haines

01/02 – 7:30 p.m. Depart Haines

01/03 – 12:00 a.m. Arrive Juneau

01/03 – 1:15 a.m. Depart Juneau (as originally scheduled)