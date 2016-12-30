Local News

Assembly to consider more conflicts of interest

by Leila Kheiry
December 30, 2016 12:06 PM

Borough SealThe Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly has rescheduled its regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The agenda for Tuesday is a light one. Among the few action items is a public hearing and second vote on changes to the borough’s ethics code.

The proposed changes come from the borough’s Board of Ethics, which had a discussion about conflicts of interest not currently covered in borough code. Right now, elected officials must declare a conflict only when a matter has a potential financial impact on them or an immediate family member.

The changes would add to that definition. If adopted, elected officials would have to abstainNews Tile from voting on issues that financially affect an organization if the elected official serves that organization as a board member, for example.

Officials also would have to abstain in cases of “divided loyalty.” That applies when there is no financial interest at stake, but the elected official “feels a strong sense of personal loyalty” that would affect their ability to vote in the borough’s best interest.

Tuesday’s Assembly meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff building. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting, and during public hearings.

Recent News

Ketchikan Boro Manager Dan Bockhorst retires

Ketchikan Gateway Borough Manager Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)
After about 40 years working in Alaska, the last nine of those as the Ketchikan Gateway Borough’s manager, Dan Bockhorst is retiring effective Dec. 30. more

Tides, currents to delay AMHS MV Kennicott

Alaska Marine Highway Ferry Terminal. (KRBD file photo)
The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott’s schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30th because of tides and currents. more