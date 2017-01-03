Community Reports

Library Report

by KRBD Staff
January 3, 2017 8:49 AM

Lisa Pearson talks about new programs at the library including “Art in the Afternoon” and science labs.

 

 

 

 

Arts Council Report

KAAHCbuilding
Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater speak about the new exhibit at the gallery, a presentation by artist Jim Guenther, dances, artist opportunities, and more.                                          

Council to consider DOT plans for downtown

The Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Front Street. Click for a larger view.
The Ketchikan City Council will talk Thursday about the Alaska Department of Transportation’s proposed redesign of Front, Mill and Stedman streets, which make up the primary corridor running through Ketchikan’s downtown. more