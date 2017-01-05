Featured News

Council hears DOT plan for downtown streets

by Leila Kheiry
January 5, 2017 11:04 PM
The Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Front Street. Click for a larger view.

The Alaska Department of Transportation’s proposed plan for Front Street. Click for a larger view.

The Ketchikan City Council heard a presentation Thursday about the Alaska Department of Transportation’s plans to update Front, Mill and Stedman streets.

Christopher Goins, DOT design contract manager, told the Council that engineers considered traffic and pedestrian needs when designing the proposed changes. Those changes include wider sidewalks and a narrower road. The proposal would remove the center southbound lane for much of the route.

Council members disagreed with that choice.

One concern is that a proposed dedicated left-turn lane planned for the Front-Mission street intersection would encourage more drivers to turn onto that pedestrian-heavy street, especially with the planned removal of a left-turn onto Main Street from Mill.

Council Member Dave Kiffer, used a slide of the streets as a visual reference as he pointed out: “If we take away Main Street, then it increases the Mission Street issues. And as someone who tries to go through there a half dozen or more times a day in the summer – even with the crossing guards, they let people across, which allows traffic to go, except that (they) all wander right over here and stand right here, and you still can’t turn. So that’s why I think increasing the emphasis on Mission Street is a mistake.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation's proposed plan for Mill Street. Click for a larger image.

The Alaska Department of Transportation’s proposed plan for Mill Street. Click for a larger image.

Mission Street is full of shops and is where Ketchikan’s Welcome Arch sign is located. Many tourists stand in the middle of that street to get a photo under the sign with Deer Mountain in the background. That causes traffic problems.

Some have proposed closing that short block of Mission Street to vehicle traffic during the summer. Goins said DOT wasn’t aware of that consideration when making these plans. He added that DOT is open to maintaining three lanes through Front and Mill streets.

Also Thursday, the Council considered a request from OceansAlaska for relief from electric charges, totaling about $16,500. The Council suggested that the organization apply for a community agency grant.

OceansAlaska board member Bill Rotecki said his board didn’t want to take grant money from other local nonprofits, which is why they didn’t go that route.

But, Mayor Lew Williams III said there’s more money in the community grant fund this year, so it shouldn’t affect other nonprofits. The deadline to apply has passed, but the Council agreed to give OceansAlaska more time to submit an application.

Ketchikan's official city flag.

Ketchikan’s official city flag.

The Council also heard from local teacher and flag enthusiast Peter Stanton, who suggested the city redesign and then promote its flag. He said a well-designed flag could be used on mugs, T-shirts and other merchandise to market Ketchikan. Whereas, “a poorly designed flag is little more than a wasted opportunity.”

At the end of the meeting, the Council went into executive session to talk about potential litigation related to the cruise ship Celebrity Infinity’s June 3 collision with Berth 3.

Following that discussion, the Council unanimously approved a motion accepting a settlement agreement covering the city’s losses totaling $992,500.

The cruise ship Infinity hit Ketchikan's Berth 3 dock June 3rd. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld)

The cruise ship Infinity hit Ketchikan’s Berth 3 dock June 3rd. (KRBD file photo by Ed Schoenfeld)

Recent News

Medical cannabis goes to the dogs

Dr. Cornelia Wagner shows several hemp-based supplements for pets stocked by the Hawthorne Veterinary Clinic. (NNN photo by Tom Banse)
If pot helps some humans feel better, how about people's best friends? Pacific Northwest veterinarians are being asked about treating pets with cannabis. more

Arts Council Report

KAAHCbuilding
Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater speak about the new exhibit at the gallery, a presentation by artist Jim Guenther, dances, artist opportunities, and more.                                          