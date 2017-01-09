Featured News

Ketchikan hospital announces 1st baby of ’17

by Leila Kheiry
January 9, 2017 4:38 PM
Jocko Reyes Scudero is the first Ketchikan baby of 2017. (PeaceHealth photo)

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center announced Monday that the first baby of 2017 was born Friday, Jan. 6th.

Giovanna Scudero and Gerardo Reyes hold their new baby, Jocko. (PeaceHealth photo)

Jocko Reyes Scudero was seven pounds, 10 ounces; and 21.5-inches long, according to PeaceHealth. He is the first child for parents Giovanna Scudero and Gerardo Reyes.

Jocko is named for his uncle – his mother’s brother.

Giovanna is from Metlakatla and Ketchikan. Gerardo is from Ontario Oregon.

As the first baby born this year at PeaceHealth Ketchikan, Jocko received a basket of gifts, including a baby box.

