Ketchikan hospital announces 1st baby of ’17

PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center announced Monday that the first baby of 2017 was born Friday, Jan. 6th.

Jocko Reyes Scudero was seven pounds, 10 ounces; and 21.5-inches long, according to PeaceHealth. He is the first child for parents Giovanna Scudero and Gerardo Reyes.

Jocko is named for his uncle – his mother’s brother.

Giovanna is from Metlakatla and Ketchikan. Gerardo is from Ontario Oregon.

As the first baby born this year at PeaceHealth Ketchikan, Jocko received a basket of gifts, including a baby box.