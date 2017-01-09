Morning Edition Interviews

Understanding mental illness

by Maria Dudzak
January 9, 2017 10:07 AM

Jill Ramsey is in Ketchikan to provide mental health first aid training, and to make an ASK UAS presentation – “Understanding Mental Illness: causes, treatments, and the effects of stigma.”

Recent News

Ketchikan schools kick off FY18 budget process

While the governor’s proposed state budget includes flat funding for education, Ketchikan officials predict about $600,000 less for local schools. more

Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration

The Metlakatla Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. It is asking members and friends for pictures, articles, other documents and memorabilia for a memory book. more