Jill Ramsey is in Ketchikan to provide mental health first aid training, and to make an ASK UAS presentation – “Understanding Mental Illness: causes, treatments, and the effects of stigma.”
Morning Edition Interviews
Understanding mental illness
Recent News
Ketchikan schools kick off FY18 budget process
While the governor’s proposed state budget includes flat funding for education, Ketchikan officials predict about $600,000 less for local schools. more
Metlakatla Presbyterian Church prepares for centennial celebration
The Metlakatla Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. It is asking members and friends for pictures, articles, other documents and memorabilia for a memory book. more