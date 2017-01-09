Understanding mental illness

In the Garden

At this time of year the garden is quiet. New compost has been added in anticipation of the as yet planting of next year’s garlic. Taking a walk on the wild side with two new varieties of hard neck garlic, Organic Vietnamese Red and Spanish Roja. The Spanish Roja, reportedly brought to Northwest Oregon before 1900, is often called Greek garlic. The Organic Vietnamese Red is a milder garlic with higher sugar content and sweet flavor.

