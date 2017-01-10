Ketchikan schools kick off FY18 budget process

The Ketchikan School District’s FY ’18 budget process is about to begin, and while the governor’s proposed state budget includes flat funding for education, Ketchikan officials predict about $600,000 less for local schools.

That’s based partly on projected enrollment, which the district expects to drop in the 2017-2018 school year.

District administrators review(ed) budget assumptions on Tuesday, and the Ketchikan School Board will take a look at them during its regular meeting tonight (on Wednesday).

The first special budget review meeting is set for Feb. 7th at Ketchikan High School’s library.

Also tonight (Wednesday), the School Board will vote on a new three-year contract with district administrative assistants. The agreement already has been ratified by union members. It calls for raises each year of the contract, costing the school district about $12,000 more than current salaries.

The Board also will discuss appointments to the ad hoc Activities Committee, which will look into ways to improve Ketchikan High School’s activities program.

An executive session at the end of the meeting is scheduled to discuss contract negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Wednesday’s Ketchikan School Board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff building. Public comment will be heard at the start and end of the meeting.