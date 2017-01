The Metlakatla Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. It is asking members and friends for pictures, articles, other documents and memorabilia for a memory book. Pastor Rev. Larry Emery provides some information on the history of the church and how people can help.

If you have pictures, articles or memorabilia, or would like more information, you can contact Reverend Emery. Cell: 916-895-8819, church phone: 907-886-7581, church email: metpres1@gmail.com