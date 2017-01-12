Morning Edition Interviews

Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis

by Maria Dudzak
January 12, 2017 3:54 PM

Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.

