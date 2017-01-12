Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
Morning Edition Interviews
Geologist discusses earthquakes and tsunamis
Recent News
Land exchange bill reintroduced in Congress
With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain. more
New Museum Director arrives in Ketchikan
Ketchikan’s new museum director, Dr. Lee Gray, arrived in the First City recently, and started work Monday. Gray is originally from Minnesota and most recently worked as the assistant director of exhibitions and outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. more