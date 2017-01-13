Craig Parks and Recreation

Geologist Jim Baichtal will be presenting information about the geology of the Pacific Rim at the Friday Night Insight Program. He and Ketchikan Fire Chief Abner Hoage also discuss the importance of being earthquake prepared.
With a new U.S. Congress convening, Alaska’s Congressional Delegation has reintroduced a bill that would trade federal land for land owned by Alaska Mental Health Trust – including Ketchikan’s Deer Mountain. more
Current Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 38. Southeast wind 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.