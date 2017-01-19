Morning Edition Interviews

Meet kittens and learn about their care

by Maria Dudzak
January 19, 2017 1:32 PM

The Ketchikan Public Library and KGB Animal Protection are teaming up for an animal education event at the library on January 21st. Kids of all ages can help make toys and treats for shelter animals and learn about animals.

Recent News

Deer Mountain logging off the table for now

A springtime view of Deer Mountain. (KRBD file photo by Leila Kheiry)
Mental Health Trust Land Office Executive Director John Morrison says that while a federal land exchange deal wasn’t approved by Congress during its last session, he is confident that the reintroduced bill will pass this year. more

Arts Council Report

KAAHCbuilding
Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the need for volunteers for the Wearable Arts Show.                                     … more