The Ketchikan Public Library and KGB Animal Protection are teaming up for an animal education event at the library on January 21st. Kids of all ages can help make toys and treats for shelter animals and learn about animals.
Morning Edition Interviews
Meet kittens and learn about their care
Recent News
Deer Mountain logging off the table for now
Mental Health Trust Land Office Executive Director John Morrison says that while a federal land exchange deal wasn’t approved by Congress during its last session, he is confident that the reintroduced bill will pass this year. more
Arts Council Report
Marni Rickelmann and Jeff Fitzwater give details on events happening this week, calls to artists, and the need for volunteers for the Wearable Arts Show. … more