Ketchikan Volunteer Hospice Coordinator Tyler Pitts and volunteers Licha Kelley-King and Marzette Ellis speak about hospice, end-of-life decisions, and a screening of the film “Being Mortal” scheduled for January 27th.
Morning Edition Interviews
Discussion about end-of-life decisions
