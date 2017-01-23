Morning Edition Interviews

Discussion about end-of-life decisions

by Maria Dudzak
January 23, 2017 3:39 PM

Ketchikan Volunteer Hospice Coordinator Tyler Pitts and volunteers Licha Kelley-King and Marzette Ellis speak about hospice, end-of-life decisions, and a screening of the film “Being Mortal” scheduled for January 27th.

