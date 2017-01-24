Local News

Troopers seek information on Hydaburg theft

by Leila Kheiry
January 24, 2017 3:18 PM

birdAlaska State Troopers on Prince of Wales Island are investigating a burglary and theft at a Hydaburg office building.

According to the online Troopers dispatch, sometime Monday night or early Tuesday, someone kicked in the back door of the building and stole about $550 cash from one of the  building’s offices.

Damage to the door is estimated at $150.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Troopers on POW at 826-2918. Callers may remain anonymous.

