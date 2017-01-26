Morning Edition Interviews

KIC conducting PSP monitoring

by Maria Dudzak
January 26, 2017 4:59 PM

Environmental Specialist Nicole Forbes and Cultural and Natural Resources Director Tony Gallegos speak about KIC’s phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program.

Recent News

Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event

Gov. Bill Walker addresses a Ketchikan town-hall meeting Monday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)
Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state. more

Seafood marketing class offered

Image by Alaska Sea Grant.
Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th. more