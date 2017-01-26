Environmental Specialist Nicole Forbes and Cultural and Natural Resources Director Tony Gallegos speak about KIC’s phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program.
Morning Edition Interviews
KIC conducting PSP monitoring
Recent News
Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event
Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state. more
Seafood marketing class offered
Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th. more