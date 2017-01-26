Local News

Police investigate attempted robbery

by Leila Kheiry
January 26, 2017 2:39 PM

birdKetchikan police are investigating an attempted robbery that was reported soon after midnight Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Josh Dossett said the victim contacted police at about 12:45 a.m. to report the incident. According to the report, “He was walking down the road and three men in ski masks assaulted him and tried to take his cell phone,” Dossett said. “Supposedly, one of them tried to cut him with a knife. He did have a cut on his side. That case is under investigation.”

The reported crime took place in Ketchikan’s Bear Valley area

Dossett says there have not been any other similar reported incidents. At this time, police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

