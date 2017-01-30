North End accident leads to DUI, other charges

A 20-year-old Wasilla man was charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a rock wall early Sunday morning at about Mile 5 North Tongass Highway.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, the man apparently drove into a ditch at about 4 a.m. Sunday, hit the rock wall and then fled the area. Troopers report that debris was scattered across both lanes of the road, causing a traffic hazard. Troopers cleared the roadway and then located a Chevy truck with substantial front-end damage about a mile up the road.

The driver was not in the vehicle, but was located a short distance away. Troopers report the man was intoxicated, and is on felony probation.

He was arrested and taken to Ketchikan Correctional Center, where he was charged with DUI, failure to give notice of an accident, and violating his probation.