Local News

North End accident leads to DUI, other charges

by Leila Kheiry
January 30, 2017 12:05 PM
Alaska State Troopers station in Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

Alaska State Troopers station in Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

A 20-year-old Wasilla man was charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a rock wall early Sunday morning at about Mile 5 North Tongass Highway.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, the man apparently drove into a ditch at about 4 a.m. Sunday, hit the rock wall and then fled the area.  Troopers report that debris was scattered across both lanes of the road, causing a traffic hazard. Troopers cleared the roadway and then located a Chevy truck with substantial front-end damage about a mile up the road.

The driver was not in the vehicle, but was located a short distance away.  Troopers report the man was intoxicated, and is on felony probation.

He was arrested and taken to Ketchikan Correctional Center, where he was charged with DUI, failure to give notice of an accident, and violating his probation.

Recent News

Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event

Gov. Bill Walker addresses a Ketchikan town-hall meeting Monday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)
Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state. more

Seafood marketing class offered

Image by Alaska Sea Grant.
Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th. more