Local News

Troopers arrest man wanted in Washington

by Leila Kheiry
January 30, 2017 12:02 PM
Alaska State Troopers station in Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

Alaska State Troopers station in Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

A 46-year-old Washington State man wanted on a warrant for escaping custody was arrested in Ketchikan on Saturday.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, troopers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Revilla Road, and when they started talking with the driver, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fled into the forest.

After the man was found hiding in the woods, he was identified and troopers learned that he was wanted in Washington for escaping custody after he had been charged with first-degree robbery.

The man was arrested on the extraditable warrant and taken to Ketchikan Correctional Center.

Charges against the driver for hindering prosecution have been sent to the District Attorney’s office for review.

Recent News

Gov. Walker visits First City for Chamber event

Gov. Bill Walker addresses a Ketchikan town-hall meeting Monday at the Ted Ferry Civic Center. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)
Gov. Bill Walker was in Ketchikan on Saturday to attend the annual Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. Before the event, he sat down with local media for a few minutes to talk about current issues facing the state. more

Seafood marketing class offered

Image by Alaska Sea Grant.
Quentin Fong of Alaska SeaGrant speaks about an online class - "Introduction to Starting and Operating a Seafood Direct Marketing Business" - that starts February 13th. more