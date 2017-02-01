Local News

Minor injuries in 2-car accident Tuesday

by Leila Kheiry
February 1, 2017 11:28 AM

birdTwo people were treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Tongass Highway.

According to the online Alaska State Troopers dispatch report, the accident took place at the intersection of North Tongass and Pond Reef Road. A 65-year-old Ketchikan woman in a Ford Escape was making a left turn onto Pond Reef, and crossed in front of a southbound Chevy pickup driven by a 62-year-old Ketchikan man.

The vehicles collided, and the Escape rolled over, ending up upside down in a ditch.

According to Troopers, both drivers were taken to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and later were released. Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. The case remains under investigation.

