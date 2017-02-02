Featured News

More repairs needed on ferry Matanuska

by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska
February 2, 2017 2:12 PM
Alaska Marine Highway Ferry Terminal. (KRBD file photo)

The ferry Matanuska will take 10 days longer than expected to return from repairs.

The ship, which sails Southeast waters, was scheduled to resume service February 10th.  Instead, it will return to its route February 20th.

The Matanuska has been out of service since January 4th for its annual overhaul. Officials say engineers found more damaged steel than expected.

The Matanuska sails from Prince Rupert, British Columbia, to Haines, with stops in most Southeast port cities.

The ferry was built in 1963, making it one of the Alaska Marine Highway’s three oldest ships. It can carry up to 450 passengers and about 80 cars or trucks. It has about 100 staterooms.

