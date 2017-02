Keith Smith of SAIL, Diane Gubatayao of the Ketchikan Wellness Coalition, and Jan Jorgensen of Community Connections speak about FASD, the stigma, education efforts, and an upcoming conference.

If interested in signing up for the conference or for more information, contact Danielle Ludwigsen at KIC – dludwigsen@kictribe.org or 228-9268 – or register online at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090444aeaf22aaf58-breaking