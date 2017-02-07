Equivalency test, challenge courses before School Board

The Ketchikan School Board will take up five revised policies at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Policies on the high school equivalency test and challenge courses will be up for their final readings. The board will also consider policies on safety and disasters, campus disturbances, and harassment, intimidation and bullying in second reading.

Public comment will be taken on all five policies, which have been before the board at previous meetings.

The School Board will take up a collective-bargaining agreement with maintenance staff represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The contract is for three years, beginning July 1. The union has already ratified the agreement.

The board will also hold a closed-door, executive session to discuss separate negotiations with the Ketchikan Education Association, which represents teachers.

Superintendent Robert Boyle’s evaluation is also on the agenda.

In addition, the School Board will be asked to OK out-of-state travel for three Kayhi sports teams.

The baseball team is headed to Phoenix in March. Girls’ soccer is traveling to Victoria, British Columbia, the same month. And boys’ soccer heads to Port Angeles, Washington, in April.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Borough Assembly Chambers. There will be time for public comment at the start and end of the meeting.