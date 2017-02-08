Development Specialist Opportunity

KTOO Public Media seeks a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our fundraising team as Development Specialist, charged with raising funds to support all of our public media services, including 360 North, KTOO-FM, KRNN, KXLL and www.ktoo.org.

The Development Specialist will work closely with the management and development teams to:

Secure program underwriting support from businesses, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Prepare and maintain contracts and broadcast logs. Schedule airing of announcements and produce underwriting spots. Assist with membership drives and special event fundraising activities. Work with other KTOO and CoastAlaska development personnel on underwriting, marketing, and fundraising events. Assists in developing and writing grant proposals for business, corporate, foundation, and government support.

Skills and Qualifications

Understanding of the mission of public media organizations, and the capability to articulate the mission to underwriters and donors. (R) Ability to personally raise funds and meet annual fundraising goals. (R) Strong sales skills. (R) At least two years of relevant experience in fundraising, preferably in public media. (P) Oral and written communications skills, including donor-centered writing skills. (R) Marketing and promotion experience, include social media and presentation and design skills (P) Excellent organizational, time management and teamwork skills. (R)

KTOO is a well-supported, highly visible public media operation with a strong commitment to local, regional and statewide program production. We operate three public radio stations in Juneau (KTOO, KRNN and KXLL), a regional public television station (KTOO-TV), a statewide public affairs television channel (360 North) and an online news service (www.ktoo.org).

Juneau is a small capital city of 33,000 people with the highest per capita education and income levels in state. Located in the heart of the Southeast Alaska panhandle, Juneau is a transportation, retail, medical and service hub with great schools, abundant recreational opportunities and a thriving arts community in a magnificent natural setting. A two-hour flight from Seattle, Juneau’s climate is similar to the Pacific Northwest. The weather is wet and mild with summer highs in the 60s and 70s and winter lows in the 20s and 30s.

Deadline: Open until filled with an initial screening of applicants on 2/23/17. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Salary: Range D, starting in the upper $40s, depending on experience, plus competitive benefits including paid health insurance, retirement plan, paid leave and holidays.

To apply: Submit a letter of interest and your resume to pos1@ktoo.org.

KTOO is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Posted 2/1/2017