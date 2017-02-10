KRBD Website Upgrade





Starting Monday, February 13th, the KRBD website, www.krbd.org, will be transitioning to a new server and a new design. The entire process will take from 24 to 48 hours. During this time you may experience incorrect functionality of posts, an incomplete visual display, and/or other errors. In other words, things are going to be funky for a couple of days.

The transition should be complete by Wednesday, February 15th, at which time you will experience a bigger, brighter, and faster KRBD web experience. Please be patient during this transition time, and as we work any unexpected gremlins out of our new layout.