Local News

Two boaters remain missing

by Maria Dudzak
February 12, 2017 6:00 PM

UPDATE: The names of the missing men have released. Read below for details.

The Coast Guard is searching for two men reported overdue from a boating trip near Ketchikan Sunday.

According to a news release by the Coast Guard, Air Station Sitka deployed a MH-60 Jayhawk crew, and the Ketchikan Station deployed a 45-foot response boat for the search.

Alaska State Troopers have identified the missing men as Troy Smart, 45, and Timothy Staples, 38, both of Metlakatla.

An overdue report was received by the fiancée of one of the two boaters at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday. The missing boaters departed from Mountain Point at about midnight and were expected to arrive at Cowboys Camp on Annette Island within 30 minutes.

The Jayhawk crew located an overturned 16-foot skiff belonging to the missing men in Blank Inlet on Gravina Island at approximately 9:45 Sunday morning. The crew of the good Samaritan vessel Storm Rage righted the skiff and towed it to Ketchikan.

As of story deadline, the boaters have not been found.

The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad is assisting with shoreline searches. The Coast Guard Cutter Maple was scheduled to arrive on the scene Monday morning.

UPDATE: As off noon Monday, the missing boaters had not been found. The search continues.

