Boaters still missing

The Coast Guard continutes to search for two men whose skiff capsized near the southern end of Gravina Island early Sunday morning. The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad is also assisting in the search.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough says initially, two helicopter crews from Air Station Sitka and two boat crews from Coast Guard Station Ketchikan were deployed. The Coast Guard cutter Maple, from Station Sitka, arrived Monday morning to assist.

“So right now Coast Guard crews are saturating (a) search area of about 200 miles that encompasses Nichols Passage and Tongass Narrows, as well as the entrance to George and Carol Inlets. Again, with two helicopter crews and two boat crews to locate the two men.”

Alaska State Troopers have identified the missing men as Troy Smart, 45, and Timothy Staples, 38, both of Metlakatla. They reportedly left Mountain Point near Ketchikan shortly after midnight Saturday.

The fiancé of one of the men expected them to arrive at Cowboys Camp on Annette Island shortly after their departure.

When they didn’t make it on time, she called the Coast Guard.

Colclough says the Coast Guard was able to make a quick response because they were called shortly after the men went missing.

He says having information about the vessel, the time and place of departure and the location they were trying to reach is critical in a search and rescue.

The helicopter crew located the overturned 16-foot skiff belonging to the missing men in Blank Inlet on Gravina Island at approximately 9:45 Sunday morning. The crew of the Good Samaritan vessel Storm Rage righted the skiff and towed it to Ketchikan.

Colclough doesn’t know what caused the vessel to capsize but he said it will be investigated.

As of story deadline, the men had not been found and the search continued.

With thanks to KTOO’s Quinton Chandler for contributing much of this report.