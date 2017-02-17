Because of the Presidents’ Day holiday, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly meets in regular session Tuesday night rather than Monday.

In unfinished business, moved to the consent calendar, the Assembly will consider awarding an approximately $89,000 contract to the GameTime company of Everett, Washington, for the purchase of playground equipment for Triangle Park. The tot park is located near the Totem Heritage Center.

The Assembly will also consider approving the purchase of the rights to two easements at a cost of $1.10 per square foot. One is a 100-foot by 40-foot public access easement on a property on Stanley Road. The other is a revocable access easement for a driveway to a residential lot on North Tongass Highway. Staff recommends approval of both requests.

The Assembly will also consider two resolutions declaring three parcels upland and adjacent to the 12800 block of North Tongass Highway as surplus, so they can be sold. The resolutions authorize disposal of the lots, establish listing prices, and establish an over-the-counter sale process. The listing prices for the three lots are $128,900, $150,800 and $115,200. Borough staff has received inquiries regarding the sale of these properties.

Also Tuesday night the Assembly will consider a resolution establishing a policy regarding appropriate levels of General Fund Reserves. The proposed level is 30 percent of expenditures.

At the beginning of the meeting, two mayoral proclamations will be made. One honoring U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan for his work to introduce Senate Bill 171. This bill, in part, proposes language that would require NOAA to develop a strategic plan for homeporting the Coast Guard survey vessel Fairweather in Ketchikan. The second recognizes February as Parent Leadership Month.

The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in Borough Assembly Chambers at the White Cliff Building. There will be time for public comment at the start of the meeting.