The Ketchikan School Board meets Wednesday, and will discuss a policy on class sizes, proposed changes to the career and technical education program, and a request from some Ketchikan High School students to paint a mural on one of the interior school walls.

A proposed change to a regulation regarding class size states that students may be directed to other schools if a class has hit its enrollment limit. The regulation currently states that if enrollment exceeds the set limit, additional staffing may be considered.

Suggested changes to the career and technical education program call for starting the program at the eighth-grade level, rather than 10th grade. With that, a four-year personal learning and career plan could be established, and then follow a student and be updated throughout a student’s high-school career.

Members of the Kayhi National Art Honor Society have asked for permission to paint a mural on a blank wall near the school’s art and music wing. In a letter to the School Board, the students write that a mural is a great opportunity for Kayhi’s young artists to represent their school spirit.

Also Wednesday, the School Board will vote on a motion to approve Julie Espinosa as principal of Ketchikan Charter School, with an annual salary of about $101,000. The school’s Academic Policy Committee recommends an administrator, which is then subject to School Board approval.

An executive session at the end of the meeting will allow the Board to discuss its annual evaluation of Superintendent Robert Boyle.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff building. Public comment will be heard at the start and end of the meeting.