Alaska State Troopers are investigating the vandalizing of a vehicle at the Mountain Point boat launch.

According to the troopers’ online dispatch report, the parked vehicle was reportedly vandalized sometime on Sunday, between 9 and 10 p.m.

Damage to the vehicle totals about $500.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Alaska State Troopers at 225-5118. Your call may remain anonymous.