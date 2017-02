Local photographers, professional and amateur: Here is an opportunity to showcase your pictures, and maybe win a bag of Raven’s Brew coffee!

To submit recent photos of local scenery, people or events, email them to news@krbd.org. Please include the photographer’s full name, where and when the photo was taken.

KRBD prefers photos that have not been submitted to other local news organizations.

Each week, the photo with the most “likes” on KRBD’s Facebook page will win a bag of

Raven’s Brew coffee.