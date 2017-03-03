Minor injuries were reported, but both onboard survived, after a plane went down in the water near Metlakatla this morning.

Jerry Kiffer of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad says shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, a Twin Beach 18 turbo-prop plane, on route from Klawock, was attempting to land at Ketchikan International Airport when it missed its approach. Kiffer says flight service heard a scratchy communication from the pilot saying he lost an engine and was attempting to land on the beach.

Kiffer says KVRS contacted the search and rescue team on Annette Island. KVRS was assigned to search the area from the Ketchikan airport to Boswick Inlet, while the Metlakatla team searched the shores on Annette Island. The Coast Guard also responded.

The pilot and passenger were located south of Metlakatla on the beach in Smuggler’s Cove. Kiffer says the wheeled plane landed on the water and the two onboard were able to make it to shore. He says one had minor injuries. The other was cold and wet.

Heavy snow was falling in the Ketchikan area at the time of the accident.

As of story deadline, no additional details were available.