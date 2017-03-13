The state ferry Taku is for sale to the highest bidder. The minimum price for the 54-year-old ship is $1.5 million.

Alaska Marine Highway officials announced the invitation to bid Saturday. The deadline for proposals is May 9.

The Taku has been tied up at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove for more than a year. It’s built for long sailings, with room for 350 passengers and approximately 50 vehicles. It has 40 staterooms, a cafeteria, observation lounges and a covered solarium.

The marine highway had to win federal approval before moving ahead with the sale, because federal funds were used for maintenance. It also had to offer the ship to other state and local government agencies. There were no takers.

Officials took the Taku out of service in June of 2015 due to budget cuts, schedule changes and its age.