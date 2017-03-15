A 33-year-old Ketchikan man was arrested Tuesday on felony assault charges after allegedly beating up his girlfriend and their 3-year-old child.

According to the complaint filed in court by the Ketchikan Police Department, the woman told police that the man threw her to the ground, punched her, choked her and hit her over the head with a guitar. Police report that she had visible scrapes and bruises.

The woman also told police that the man hit their son multiple times around the face, causing redness, swelling and bleeding. The boy was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Police report that the man had scraped knuckles, and they found a smashed guitar in the home.

The man was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault, and one count of third-degree domestic assault. He had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

District Court Judge Kevin Miller appointed the public defender’s office to represent the man, and set bail at $10,000. If he is released on bail, the man would also need a court-approved third-party custodian.

KRBD has a policy of not identifying defendants in criminal cases unless they’ve been indicted by a Grand Jury.