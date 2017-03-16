Two Juneau residents were arrested in Ketchikan on Wednesday after police served a search warrant at their hotel room and allegedly found heroin, methamphetamine, and related paraphernalia.

According to the complaint filed in court by the Ketchikan Police Department, the 28-year-old woman and 33-year-old man had about 20 grams of heroin, and about 12 grams of meth. Police say they also found syringes, “tooters,” foil packaging and about $200 cash.

Police say the woman told them she had consumed meth within the past two days.

They each were charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The two defendants had their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, District Court Judge Kevin Miller appointed the Public Defender’s office to represent them, and set bail at $12,500 for the man and $11,000 for the woman.

The next scheduled court hearing for each is 3 p.m. March 23.

KRBD has a policy of not identifying defendants in criminal cases unless they’ve been indicted by a Grand Jury.