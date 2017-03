TSIMSHIAN LANGUAGE CONVERSATION (Shmˈ al gyack)

VALENTINES

First Speaker : Did you ever have a sweetheart?

Second Speaker : I had a sweetheart when I was young.

First Speaker : Was she Tsimshian

Second Speaker : No, she was Haida.

First Speaker : Did you give her a kiss?

Second Speaker : No, she kissed me first, on the forehead.

First Speaker : Were you surprised?

Second Speaker : I kissed her back, Fred Astaire style!

First Speaker : Ahl na neeˈ daa na shee ˈbnshgn?

Second Speaker : Haˈdsihl dee hlguwoamhlgu, na neeˈdaa nasheeˈbnshgu.

First Speaker : Ahl dee ˈTsim shian ?

Second Speaker : Ay in kshm Haida.

First Speaker : Gee nam n hoom ˈtsack?

Second Speaker : Ay in, neeˈ daa nakˈshagm hoom ˈtsaga woap ckgu.

First Speaker : Shm shaggaˈ backsh ganu la gyoatk?

Second Speaker : Gidigaadu hoom ˈtsago lagyoash Fred Estaire!

BASKETBALL

First Speaker : What are you going to do?

Second Speaker : I’m going to watch a basketball game at K-High.

First Speaker : Who are they playing?

Second Speaker : Metlakatla Chiefs.

First Speaker : What time does the game start?

Second Speaker : Basketball game starts at 7:30.

First Speaker : I will meet you at the K-High gym.

Second Speaker : Good, I will meet you there.

First Speaker : Goadu lagyoan?

Second Speaker : Dm lashietenu ˈds ilaay m hlaˈat da K-High.

First Speaker : ˈNaahlm shaalawaalˈd?

Second Speaker : ˈTaa gwaan m Highshgoolm Shmˈoygit.

First Speaker : Goahl dm wiewaads dm will shaˈ daa ˈama ˈtsi laay m hlaˈat?

Second Speaker : 7:30 wil shaˈ daa ˈama ˈtsi laay m hlaˈat.

First Speaker : Dm tckal waan awaa da K-High gym.

Second Speaker : Aam, dm al tckal waan .

HERRING

First Speaker : What are you looking at?

Second Speaker : I’m looking for the herring.

First Speaker : Why are you looking for herring?

Second Speaker : Herring eggs would taste good.

First Speaker : I haven’t seen herring in a long time.

Second Speaker : Tongass Narrows used to be flooded with herring long ago.

First Speaker : My niece will send herring eggs from Sitka.

Second Speaker : Bring them here and we’ll cook them.

First Speaker : Goadu gwihl needsn?

Second Speaker : Yagwihl nee she ˈehl shga.

First Speaker : Goahlgn she ˈehl nee shga?

Second Speaker : Ha shag u guba ˈtsa maat endu ckshˈ waanck .

First Speaker : Hla naak, ahl ga dee needs shga.

Second Speaker : Shugiˈ goahl ˈweehailds shga na ˈtsm ˈdn ˈggaash .

First Speaker : Dm hie dsa hlgwishleeshm ckshˈ waanck wil waatk Sidakah.

Second Speaker : Manda goyiksha ckshˈ waanck dawhl dm ˈgook da gwa.

SPRING

First Speaker : It’s spring now, let’s go for a ride.

Second Speaker : Let’s look for salmonberry sprouts.

First Speaker : Let’s go to Ward Lake.

Second Speaker : I wonder what else we will see.

First Speaker : I see skunk cabbage in the spring.

Second Speaker : I see salmon berry flowers there!

First Speaker : Jump out of the car and pick me some!

Second Speaker : They taste good dipped in sugar.

First Speaker : Shu gyamg gya ˈwn, gwihl shashaantgm otbaˈbeel.

Second Speaker : Dm she ˈehl needsm dsihlagn oyhlm maˈ koack sh.

First Speaker : Laan dsa dip goah lackˈ daa Ward Lake.

Second Speaker : Dm needsn wil likˈsh gyad a oyhla shggan maay?

First Speaker : Needsa guulda mahlda goay m hla goyiksha woa noack .

Second Speaker : Needsu hla madsigga lay da maˈ koack sh gwee!

First Speaker : Sha ggoadn guul a boo dm oyhl dee aˈkoy!

Second Speaker : ˈTsa maat en oyhl da wil lutgiˈ gen ˈtsm shoogah.

GRADUATION

First Speaker : Come on Madeeg, let’s go!

Second Speaker : Where are we going?

First Speaker : To the Ted Ferry Civic Center.

Second Speaker : What for?

First Speaker : I am graduating today.

Second Speaker : Congratulations!

First Speaker : Why do you want me to come?

Second Speaker : Because you are my Shmˈ al gyack teacher.

First Speaker : Ggal Ma deeg !

Second Speaker : Ndedu dm habm?

First Speaker : Dm habm Ted Ferry waab dsab.

Second Speaker : Awil goa?

First Speaker : Dm ggalksha ackˈack hl ganu.

Second Speaker : Goadu na shm daˈ ack hlgn da wil shgoon.

First Speaker : Goadugn ha shag n dm dee goyikshu?

Second Speaker : Awilˈt ˈnuun int ngwi nee ˈetsn dm Shmˈ al gyagu.

MEMORIAL DAY

First Speaker : Good morning. .

Second Speaker : Let me shake your hand.

First Speaker : Today is Memorial Day.

Second Speaker : Yes, what can I do?

First Speaker : Be sure to thank the veterans.

Second Speaker : I thank you.

First Speaker : You can also say, ˈKam goahl waan.

Second Speaker : I’ll never forget about it.

First Speaker : Ama ggan hlaag .

Second Speaker : ˈGi lum anˈ on ˈn.

First Speaker : Hla Haˈliˈhloadm Sha gyaˈwn.

Second Speaker : Oa, goadu na dsabu?

First Speaker : Nˈdoyagˈt ˈnuun da na gitwaalgm gyet.

Second Speaker : ˈDoy ack shn.

First Speaker : Mahldn na haawn ˈkam goahl waan.

Second Speaker : Ahl ga dee shaˈ koa ˈoldu na Haˈliˈhload Sha.

KING SALMON DERBY

First Speaker : Is your boat ready?

Second Speaker : It is ready.

First Speaker : Did you buy your Salmon Derby ticket?

Second Speaker : Yes, I bought it.

First Speaker : Where do you want to fish?

Second Speaker : Mountain Point.

First Speaker : Did you ever win?

Second Speaker : No, I caught a thirty pounder.

First Speaker : Goahln gya ˈwn na skipin?

Second Speaker : Hla gwooldm gaw deeˈt.

First Speaker : Ahl m hla geegn na Salmon Derby ticket?

Second Speaker : Oa, hla geegu.

First Speaker : Ndehl dm ha shag n dm oom hoan ?

Second Speaker : Shgaˈ neesh m Point.

First Speaker : Ahl n ckshdaa da oom hoan ?

Second Speaker : Ayin, dap ˈmagu thirty pownda.

PICNIC

First speaker : What are you going to do tomorrow?

Second speaker : Our family is going to have a picnic.

First speaker : Which beach?

Second speaker : We are going to Settlers Cove beach.

First speaker : Who is going with you?

Second speaker : My sister, brother, daughter, and nephew.

First speaker : Oh boy that sounds like fun.

Second speaker : We are heading out at noon, come with us.

First speaker : Ok, I’ll see you there!

First speaker : Goyu dee dsabn dsigiˈ dseeb .

Second speaker : Yaawckga gyalckga ˈna gyat gu da hahl gee ka.

First speaker : Godu geedsa hahl gee ka?

Second speaker : Sha gyoakshanm hahl gee ka na waash Settlers Cove.

First speaker : Naadu na shdoolin da gwan?

Second speaker : Na hlgaawgu, na waygu, hlguhlgm ha na ˈacku ada hlgwishleeshm ˈ yoo ta.

First speaker : Wie wa , ˈnack noo shish nan kshga lugwantgish gwee!

Second speaker : Ggal, shagoym da shuulg a sha.

First speaker : Wie wa ! Na needsn gwee!

BERRY PICKING

First speaker : Where are you going?

Second speaker : I am going berry picking.

First speaker : What kind of berries are you going to pick?

Second speaker : Huckleberries near the beach.

First speaker : What do you do with your berries?

Second speaker : I am going to make jam.

First speaker : Huckleberry jam is my favorite!

Second speaker : I will give you some when I am done.

First speaker : That is good, I will bring you venison.

First speaker : Ndedu goyn?

Second speaker : Dm goyu guuldm shmaay.

First speaker : Godu gee dsa shmaay?

Second speaker : Wi hlaay cksh a waa hahl gee ka.

First speaker : Godu dsabn na shmaayn?

Second speaker : Dm dsabu dsam.

First speaker : ˈTsa maat enu wi hlaay ckshm dsam, eh!

Second speaker : Gee nam n da hla gaw deeym.

First speaker : Oa, wie aam, na gee nam n sha meeym wan.

SMOKING FISH

First Speaker : What have you been doing?

Second speaker : I’ve been smoking fish.

First speaker : What kind of fish are you smoking?

Second speaker : King and coho.

First speaker : What kind of wood do you use?

Second speaker : I use alder. Na hoyu shgan loowee.

First speaker : What are you going to do with it?

Second speaker : I am going to store it for winter.

First speaker : That is good.

First Speaker : Goayu dee dsabn?

Second speaker : Na shiˈbi yaan shu hoan.

First speaker : Goadu gee dsa shiˈbi yaan shn hoan?

Second speaker : Yea ada uuck.

First speaker : Goadu gee dsa laksh?

Second speaker : Na hoyu shgan loowee.

First speaker : Goayu na hoysh na shiˈbi yaan shn hoan?

Second speaker : Dm luˈ doa na goam shm.