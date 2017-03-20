April marks the start of the Alaska Hummingbird Festival in Ketchikan. The annual event celebrates the return of Rufous hummingbirds to the Tongass National Forest, along with many other birds that arrive in Southeast Alaska each spring.

A series of free events, including a juried art show, are planned at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center to promote awareness of the region’s spring migratory birds.

The art show’s opening reception is 5 p.m. April 7th. The show will remain on display through June 3rd.

Other planned activities include the Friday Night Insights lecture series, guided bird walks on Saturday mornings, and Saturday afternoon programs for youth and families.

Here is a detailed schedule of events: Hummingbird Festival Schedule