The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly will vote Monday on a motion that would fully fund the Houghtaling Elementary School drop-off zone construction project.

The Assembly had tentatively agreed to fund the project, but only if the state Department of Education accepted it for a reimbursement program. The Assembly also had capped the funding level at about $588,000, rather than the low bid of about $832,000.

The motion on Monday’s agenda would increase approved funding for the project to $929,000. That’s the amount that the state agreed to for the 70-percent reimbursement program. The extra funding would take care of unexpected cost overruns.

According to a memo in the Assembly’s meeting packet, the 70-percent reimbursement means total costs to the Ketchikan Gateway Borough would be about $280,000. The catch is that state reimbursement for this project will expire if it’s not completed within a year. So, it has to happen this summer.

If contractor Three Dog Construction starts work on the project by June 6th – the day after Monday’s Assembly meeting – district officials have said it should be done before the start of school this fall.

According to the memo, the borough has about $2.1 million in its school facilities bond fund. The local funding match for the project will come from that fund.

Also Monday, the Assembly will hear an update on the Ketchikan shipyard from an Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority representative. AIDEA owns the property, which is operated by Vigor.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.