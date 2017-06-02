Ketchikan Indian Community celebrated the completion of its new social services department Friday with a ribbon cutting and tour of the new offices.

The department has been working out of KIC’s building at the corner of Stedman and Deermount. The new offices are in the adjacent building.

KIC Tribal Council President Irene Dundas wielded the big scissors to cut the ribbon in front of the new offices.

Later, following a tour, Dundas said expanding the social services department into the new space has been a goal for KIC’s Tribal Council for a long time.

She said the department’s former office space was nice, but smaller.

“It does expand for other services and more services to be provided in this facility than in the other facility,” she said.

Some of those services include domestic violence programs, elderly nutrition and transportation, and child welfare. Dundas said the department is currently looking at ways to expand its offerings.