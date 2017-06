Alaska State Troopers on Prince of Wales Island are investigating a report of a burglary at a home on Wadleigh Island near Klawock.

According to the online troopers dispatch, a report came in at about 1:30 p.m. Monday that at some point during the previous three days, someone broke into the home and stole about $1,500 worth of firearms, electronics, and fuel.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Alaska State Troopers’ POW post at 907-826-2918.