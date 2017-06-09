Justin Oster of Ketchikan is among 31 cadets to graduate Friday from the Alaska State Troopers’ Public Safety Training Academy 15-week basic law-enforcement training.

Graduation ceremonies took place in Sitka, where the campus is located. Oster will return to Ketchikan to work for the Ketchikan Police Department.

Ketchikan Police Chief Joe White attended the ceremony, and pinned Oster’s badge onto the new graduate.

According to an Alaska State Troopers announcement, basic law enforcement training includes classroom work, physical fitness and scenario-based exercises.

In addition to Oster, graduates are headed for law enforcement positions throughout the state, from Fairbanks to Sitka, as well as Alaska State Troopers posts.

Alaska State Troopers recruits continue at the academy for an additional three weeks of tailored training. That includes fisheries investigations, boating safety, survival, and search and rescue.