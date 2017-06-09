Margaret Cloud of the group “Let’s Sign Ketchikan” speaks about free ASL classes beginning June 13th and efforts to educate people about the deaf community.

Beginning classes are Tuesdays from 1:30 – 2:15 pm at the SAIL office in the Plaza (starting June 20th). A second session is Tuesdays from 5:30 – 6:15 pm at the Ketchikan Public Library (starting June 13th).

Intermediate classes are Tuesday evenings from 6:15 – 7 pm at the library.

To register or for more information, go to the Facebook page “Let’s Sign Ketchikan” or call Margaret Cloud at 617-9806.