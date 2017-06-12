The price is dropping for the state ferry Taku.

Alaska Marine Highway System General Manager John Falvey said no one submitted a bid during the most recent sale attempt, which ended May 31.

The minimum bid was $700,000. An earlier attempt priced the ship at $1.5 million.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest. We’ve probably had upwards of 25 calls or emails with interest. But no bids,” he said.

Falvey said the Taku will be put out to bid one more time at a lower, yet-to-be-determined price. That should happen this week.

He said if no one buys the ferry, it could be sold for scrap.

The ferry system took the 54-year-old ship out of service about two years ago. It’s been moored at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove.

Falvey said a buyer would have to accept the ferry as-is, where-is. He said it’s in pretty good shape. But it would need some upgrades and permits before it could carry passengers again.

“The boat was certified by our Coast Guard. … It was operational. It was safe. So I would have to assume that it shouldn’t need anything more than minor maintenance to get it running again because it sat so long,” he said.

The Taku has been advertised on the state’s website and through the Passenger Vessel Association, a trade organization.

The Taku is about 350 feet long. It can carry up to 50 vehicles and 350 passengers. It has 40 staterooms, a cafeteria, observation lounges and a covered solarium. It sailed mostly Southeast routes.