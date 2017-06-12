A sailboat crewed by three Massachusetts brothers led the 750-mile Race to Alaska as of midday Monday.

About 35 remaining teams are sailing, paddling and rowing from Port Townsend, Washington, to Ketchikan. After a Thursday qualifying round, their motorless boats left Victoria, British Columbia, at noon Sunday.

Tripp, Chris and Trevor Burd are racing the 30-foot trimaran Mama Tried as Team Pure and Wild/Freeburd. They’re racing in support of Sea Share, which works with the seafood industry to promote hunger relief.

At last check, the Massachusetts team was about a quarter of way from Victoria to Ketchikan.

Most teams are from the Pacific Northwest, though none are from Alaska.

You can follow the race at R2AK.com.