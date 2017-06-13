The Ketchikan School Board will decide Wednesday on whether to extend Superintendent Robert Boyle’s contract through 2020.

According to the Board’s meeting agenda, Boyle’s current contract already had been extended twice previously. It was set to last through 2019.

If the motion is approved, Boyle’s salary in the 2019-2020 fiscal year would be $139,130.

Boyle’s current contract was drafted in 2014.

Also Wednesday, the School Board will recognize three students who recently earned their Eagle Scout awards: Carson Anderson, Jacob King and Brent Taylor.

The School Board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Borough Assembly chambers at the White Cliff Building. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.