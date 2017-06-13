Felix Wong’s photo exhibit, “Moonshine,” will be part of the summer art show at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center. (Felix Wong photo courtesy Southeast Alaska Discovery Center)

Jim Guenther’s “Sacred Waters,” a collection of acrylic ink on paper, is part of the summer art show at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center. (Image courtesy Southeast Alaska Discovery Center)

This Friday marks the opening of the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center’s summer art show.

Hosted by the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau, the opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Discovery Center. The reception is free and open to the public.

This summer’s show features Jim Guenther’s Sacred Waters, a collection of acrylic ink pieces on paper; and Felix Wong’s photography, titled Moonshine.

The Southeast Alaska Discovery Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During summer months, the center charges a $5 entrance fee.

For more information, contact Leslie Swada at 228-6290.