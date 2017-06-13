This Friday marks the opening of the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center’s summer art show.

Hosted by the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau, the opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Discovery Center. The reception is free and open to the public.

This summer’s show features Jim Guenther’s Sacred Waters, a collection of acrylic ink pieces on paper; and Felix Wong’s photography, titled Moonshine.

The Southeast Alaska Discovery Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During summer months, the center charges a $5 entrance fee.

For more information, contact Leslie Swada at 228-6290.