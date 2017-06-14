The top three teams in the Race to Alaska have crossed the half-way mark on their sprint from Port Townsend, Wash., to Ketchikan.

Team Pure and Wild/Freeburd continues to lead the race, but Teams Big Broderna and Bad Kitty are not far behind.

Those second and third-place teams are quite close to each other, according to the Race to Alaska online tracker, but as of mid-day Wednesday, Big Broderna had a slight lead.

This year marks the third annual Race to Alaska, a 750-mile race for human-powered boats. The top three teams are in sailing vessels, but other racers are using rowboats, paddleboards and kayaks.

The first team to arrive in Ketchikan wins $10,000 cash. The second-place team wins a set of steak knives. Everyone who finishes wins bragging rights.

You can follow the race online at www.r2ak.com.