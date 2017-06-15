The Ketchikan School Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to extend Superintendent Robert Boyle’s contract another year.

Wednesday’s vote marks the third extension of Boyle’s contract, which was drafted in 2014. It now lasts through 2020.

Board members praised Boyle’s work for the district before voting. Boyle was mostly quiet during that part of the meeting, but says he enjoys the job.

Also Wednesday, the School Board approved a revised school nutrition and physical activity policy in first reading.

Emily Henry is the district’s outgoing wellness coordinator. She said the policy update provides guidelines to continue improving student health.

“Although we might not meet certain parts of the wellness policy right now, it sets good goals for our schools to meet and to reach for,” she said.

Most of the revisions are required through federal and state regulations. One new state requirement is a minimum of about an hour of physical activity per day.

While supporting the policy in general, Board Member Matt Eisenhower expressed concern that recess counts toward that minimum physical activity.

“Because if you drive by there, you’re not seeing a whole lot of physical activity,” he said. “You’re seeing kids sitting around, chit-chatting in the ballfield. I’d would just encourage the district to continue to find creative ways to truly make that an active time, and not a social time to stand with friends.”

Board Member Diane Gubatayao added that some teachers don’t always provide required breaks for physical activity.

The revised policy passed 5-1 with Board President Trevor Shaw voting no. Board Member Misty Brown was absent. The policy will come back to the board for a second vote before it is adopted.

The next Ketchikan School Board meeting is June 28.